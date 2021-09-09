Fremont City Council denies use of immigration defense funds for firefighter positions

“After 10 years of never being challenged, and as long as we don’t administer it any differently, there’s no reason to believe that it will be challenged,” he said. “And even if it is and even if we use those funds, we can replace them. We’ll take care of it.”

Councilmember Mark Legband also said the fund would only be used temporarily and not entirely.

“We may have to use it for a while until we get the SAFER grants or until we find other means,” he said. “But we’re not talking about depleting it.”

A motion by Jensen to indefinitely continue the item failed with a 3-4 vote.

Ellis said he didn’t believe the city getting a SAFER grant was probable and that funding for firefighters could be found elsewhere.

“I believe that the best thing for us to do is simply just not hit the hornets’ nest and let that fund sit there until we as a city decide where we’re going to go with this,” he said.

Spellerberg said the council had meetings in the past to discuss using the fund to pay for other items, including improvements to the police department in 2017.