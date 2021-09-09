Fremont City Council discusses employee salaries, union agreements

The ordinance also removed one position, human resources tech I, and added to the utility salary ordinance and removed the office associate temporary classification, which is no longer utilized.

“We’ve also added new positions for police captain and community crisis responder to reflect structure changes and additional services being added by the police department,” McDuffee said.

Councilmember Glen Ellis questioned if cost-savings could be made by lowering some of the percentages and asked if calculations could be brought to a future meeting.

“I do want to pay our employees with the comparable, but I also think that there’s ways that we maybe can not take a big bite of the apple,” he said. “Maybe we could nibble at it now and then take another nibble in two years and get everyone where they need to be.”

Although Councilmember Brad Yerger made a motion to continue the first reading in order to get more information on comparisons, it failed to gain a second.

“We have some significant bump, we have some significant administrative overhead relative to the mean income in this city, and I think it’s appropriate for us to look at all of the options that we have,” he said.