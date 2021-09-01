Fremont City Council discusses firefighter position funding at budget meeting

Although Councilmember Glen Ellis was concerned that having the positions already budgeted for would lower the city's chances of receiving a grant, Bernt said he believed the budgeting wouldn't impact it.

Ellis also expressed concern with using the immigration funds to fund the positions, as he said Fremont's citizens voted to have the funds on standby for any potential legal issues.

"Whether you agree with it or not, I think we should honor the citizens' requests," he said. "I believe that there's got to be some place where we can come up [with] $300,000."

Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced a motion that he said would direct staff to what he believed needed to be on the budget, including funding the six positions without using the immigration fund.

"There are probably other ways that we can look at and ought to look at, and I think as Councilman Ellis has indicated, there are numerous ways that we could at least attempt to look at funding that without draining the immigration fund," he said.

The motion also includes more funding for dispatch personnel, removing the Southeast Beltway Project and repairing the Fremont Police Department's building.