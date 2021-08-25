Fremont City Council discusses first draft of biennial budget

The Fremont City Council discussed Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s first draft of the 2021-2023 biennial budget at a special meeting Tuesday.
“I believe the budget before you tonight addresses our priorities, upholding the line on property taxes, investing in public safety and improving and maintaining our streets,” he said. “And as mayor, I want to thank the citizens of Fremont for sharing their thoughts and concerns as we continue to move our city forward and grow Fremont together.”
The meeting was the first since Spellerberg published the budget on Monday after receiving county valuations last Friday.
The proposed budget includes the hiring of six new firefighters, a new street department building and capital improvement projects without raising the tax levy.
The firefighter positions would be paid for using funds from the immigration defense fund, which was established in 2010 after Fremont voted to pass an illegal immigration ordinance.
The fund, which has about $1.3 million, is used to pay a legal secretary and attorney Kris Kobach. It would be used as funding if a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant cannot be obtained next spring.
Spellerberg started the meeting by stating that careful budget management has been one of his top priorities as mayor.
“I’ve spent countless hours meeting with city staff to understand the city budget,” he said. “It’s very complex, with lots of moving parts.”
Spellerberg also thanked Finance Director Jody Sanders and department heads for their collaboration in putting the budget together.
“A city budget really is a team effort among elected officials, department heads, finance and administration to come up with the best way we can move our city forward,” he said. “And without question, we all take very seriously the importance of spending your tax and ratepayer dollars wisely.”
In deciding which funds can pay for what, Spellerberg said some are determined by state and federal regulations.
“As we make decisions as elected officials, we trust our staff to make sure our budget falls within these applicable laws,” he said. “It is also very important to remember that reserves in specific funds may be there to cover long-term capital improvement projects.”
Sanders gave a presentation on the details of the budget, including expenditures.
“We sat down with the department heads, they specifically asked for what they’d like to see,” she said. “We can see that there were some constraints on personnel, but contractual services, commodities, capital outlay for equipment and improvements, were pretty much to the extent that it seemed reasonable.”
Sanders also provided detail on the funds’ sources, as the $10 million for a law enforcement center would be provided by reserves and public safety bonds.
“The public safety bonds would not generate a new tax,” she said. “If we use enough of the reserves, we should be able to pay for it out of public safety sales tax future revenues.”
With Fremont’s general fund, the largest section of incoming funds is from property taxes, with 32% in 2020. However, that number is projected to decrease to 25.34% in 2021, 23.94% in 2022 and 23.56% in 2022 due to an increase in federal and state funding.
Sanders said sales tax property tax relief would rise from $2.4 million to about $4 million due to “robust” sales tax receipts the city has been receiving and expects to receive.
Additionally, Sanders said the city’s wages and benefits are based on comparability to the city’s peer group and negotiations with its four union groups.
“You’ll see a significant drop in the departments for health insurance,” she said. “Right now, the projection is a 25% decrease, but what that ultimately means to the city is yet unknown until those union negotiations are wrapped up.”
Sanders said the best estimates for salaries were made on the budget and will be finalized once the union contracts are finished.
With the number of personnel, Sanders said staffing would remain the same aside from the six additional firefighters, as well as vehicles.
The city’s wages and benefits make up the general fund’s largest portion of expenditures as personal services. Sanders said the number would shrink from 51% in 2020 to 39% in 2023 as projects such as the library expansion, law enforcement center and fire station begin.
During discussion, Councilmember Glen Ellis was critical of using the immigration defense fund to pay for the firefighters’ salaries.
“I think our firefighting staff and our police staff and our dispatch staff have kind of been neglected and we desperately need to find money to fund them,” he said. But I don’t believe the immigration issue fund is the right way to do it.”
Ellis also said the city couldn’t rely on receiving a SAFER grant to fund the positions.
“We’re financing positions of employees here on money that is not sustainable,” he said. “I hate doing that, because we’re kicking the can down the road for the next council, and I don’t want to do that.”
Sanders responded to Ellis by saying that responsibility had already been passed on to the current council and that more firefighters, a police station, street repairs and not raising taxes couldn’t coexist.
“The more you bring property taxes down, you’ll be very popular,” she said. “But somebody’s going to fill your chair in the future, and that person is going to have to raise taxes a heck of a lot more than you might have to look at in the next couple of years.”
Spellerberg said his main goal with the budget was to not raise taxes, which he said can be looked at again in the future if developments raise the county valuations.
“We will have to re-evaluate after two years, but I think in the interim, that’s overall good for the people of Fremont, considering the challenges and the overcoming that we faced this year in regard to the pandemic,” Spellerberg said.
Councilmember Mark Legband agreed with Spellerberg and said the council could make further evaluations in the future.
“Hopefully we do get new valuations, hopefully we do get some more money coming in and we can start looking at it so we don’t run into this again where we’re understaffed for the fire department,” he said. “That should not have happened, and I don’t know how we got here, but we did.”
In regard to property taxes, Councilmember Brad Yerger said he had received multiple calls from citizens that they hadn’t seen their valuations go down.
Yerger attributed this to larger companies using tax increment financing (TIP) opportunities.
“They’re taking advantage of what the state offered, but at the same time, we’re asking the public, in essence, to make up the difference as we try to work through all of this, stepping through the landmines in the budget to try to fit it all together without the resources we would have otherwise had had they not done that,” he said.
Yerger also said he was troubled that the public would not have input on a law enforcement center, as it previously voted against the construction of a joint law enforcement center in 2020.
During public comment, citizens took issue with the budget using funds from the immigration defense fund, including Brenda Ray, who said doing so would result in legal issues.
“With the, what I call, illegal aggression down on our south border right now, it’s not a good time to take any money out of something we have fighting illegal immigration,” she said. “That’s the main thing. I just don’t think that needs to be touched.”
Susan Jacobus said the city shouldn’t depend on receiving a SAFER grant and said the fund was earmarked specifically for the ordinance.
“Regardless of my personal feelings against the ordinance, it’s in place,” she said. “It’s not a proper place to take funding from in order to put a temporary Band-Aid on a budget item when you have to have it self-sustaining.”
Gene Schultz said the city needed to keep the money to shield from a potentially expensive lawsuit and get a recommendation from Kobach.
“The risk is greater today with an immigration crisis on the southern border, huge job magnets just over the horizon and hundreds of housing units under construction,” he said. “With your plan, there’s only payday, and then funding is gone forever.”
Jim Jackson questioned Spellerberg’s decision, saying that he gave no reason to use money from the fund.
“You told us you were going to take the money and spend it over here, but you didn’t say why you were going to defund it,” he said. “I don’t even know if you can legally divert those funds.”
Further discussion on the budget is set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 and 14.
“Part of the legislative process is yes, city council now has input in that,” he said. “So we’ll keep the process moving as we work toward Sept. 20.”