Fremont City Council discusses first draft of biennial budget

“The more you bring property taxes down, you’ll be very popular,” she said. “But somebody’s going to fill your chair in the future, and that person is going to have to raise taxes a heck of a lot more than you might have to look at in the next couple of years.”

Spellerberg said his main goal with the budget was to not raise taxes, which he said can be looked at again in the future if developments raise the county valuations.

“We will have to re-evaluate after two years, but I think in the interim, that’s overall good for the people of Fremont, considering the challenges and the overcoming that we faced this year in regard to the pandemic,” Spellerberg said.

Councilmember Mark Legband agreed with Spellerberg and said the council could make further evaluations in the future.

“Hopefully we do get new valuations, hopefully we do get some more money coming in and we can start looking at it so we don’t run into this again where we’re understaffed for the fire department,” he said. “That should not have happened, and I don’t know how we got here, but we did.”

In regard to property taxes, Councilmember Brad Yerger said he had received multiple calls from citizens that they hadn’t seen their valuations go down.