Fremont City Council discusses natural gas rates, land at Tech Park

To allow construction to begin in 30 days, Newton also asked for the second and third readings to be waived.

However, Councilmember Brad Yerger said the original plan approved by the council stated that the property, which was sold for $20,000, would be raised in the future.

“It’s now August,” he said. “And other than for the fact they’re assuming an agreement that was originally brought forward in April, why aren’t we moving to the statement of, ‘We’re going to recover costs?’”

Yerger also said the agreement still included Slam’s name instead of Valley Drive’s, which Newton said was a typo.

“I’m welcoming Allo. This is not about you,” Yerger said. “This is a procedural matter as far as I’m concerned.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the council had discussion on the lots “ad nauseum” and wanted to get the ordinance approved so the city can get the added benefit of Tech Park properties.

“It’s just up to you at this point what you want to do on these lots, if you want to move forward and get them going and get companies in there so we can as Fremont start realizing the benefit,” he said. “Or are we just going to continue to wait and drag this on?”