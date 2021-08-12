Fremont City Council discusses natural gas rates, land at Tech Park

The Fremont City Council had its first reading on a proposed increase to natural gas rates at its meeting Tuesday evening.
A presentation from John Krajewski on a cost of service study by JK Energy Consulting recommending a 2.7% increase to gas rates was given to the council.
Fremont’s gas rates have not been raised since 2015. If fully approved by the council, the new rates would go into effect on Oct. 1.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the impetus for change was the polar vortex experienced by the state in February, in which sub-freezing temperatures raised gas expenses for Fremont about 300-400%, or $600,000.
The proposed ordinance would implement the increase, as well as add language concerning curtailing. Newton said some customers, including WholeStone Farms, have agreed to use their own heating source in instances such as the vortex.
“So what we’re trying to change here is change the ordinance to make sure should that ever happen again, and I certainly hope it doesn’t, that we have the ability to go in and charge them the appropriate cost because they failed to curtail when they were asked to curtail,” he said.
Krajewski, rate consultant for the study, said the goal of the study was to come up with a rate plan that reflects the cost of service and accomplish other goals.
“I think probably the biggest issue is that polar vortex, and then addressing the rate design issues that centered around that,” he said. “And I think we’ve got a very good plan to take care of that.”
Looking at projected financial results, Krajewski said the city had “adequate” revenue to cover expenses in providing gas to its customers. However, he said he expected to see the city’s surpluses decline during the next four years.
“There are some capital improvements on the horizon that the gas department’s talking about that will help protect you financially in case of another February weather event,” Krajewski said. “And I think it’s important to make sure that you have adequate funding to take care of that going forward.”
Because the city only sees expenses from the gas’ infrastructure, as it purchases and sells it to customers, Krajewski said the rate increase will make sure the city doesn’t lose money on them during low-usage periods.
A majority of the rate change would be directed toward customer charge, with 3% for residential and interruptible commercial, 2.9% to firm commercial, 2.3% to large volume and 1.9% to utilities.
The increased rates would bring in an extra $371,298 to the city, while the residential customers would pay $10.50, up from $9.50, each month.
“It’ll help ensure that you have sufficient revenue over the next four years,” Krajewski said. “It helps provide enough capital to fund some internal projects that you’re looking at with regard to your peaking capacity.”
Krajewski said the capital projects would be able to mitigate issues with another polar vortex, as he said the occurrence is not an anomaly.
“It’s important to be prepared for this to happen again, he said. “Hope is not a plan.”
The plan also recommended the city to replace its large volume customers’ declining block rate with a single block rate, modify penalty provisions for failing to interrupt usage, provide pro rata curtailment of interruptible customers or rotating curtailments and eliminate its transportation rate.
While Krajewski said Fremont’s existing rate structure was reasonable, efficient and able to handle the vortex better than other communities, he highly recommended the city to follow the study’s results.
“I think that the way that the rates were designed reflects the legal requirement that you establish rates that are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory,” he said.
Councilmember Mark Jensen called the recommendation a “reasonable ask” and said the gas system’s infrastructure is especially important during instances such as the polar vortex.
“It was handled very well I thought by the city, and we didn’t have blackouts like the others,” Councilmember Sally Ganem said. “And I was so appreciative that we had our own public utilities.”
The council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading 7-0. Councilmember Michael Kuhns was not in attendance at the meeting.
The council also approved an ordinance approving the sale of a Tech Park property to Valley Drive Properties, but voted against waiving its second and third readings.
Newton said the lot was originally sold to Eric Lozo with Slam Enterprises and Total Fire and Security, but he decided not to purchase the three lots.
Kelby Herman of Valley Drive, who had planned on purchasing two lots south of 29th Street, then requested to buy the freely opened lots for service provider Allo Communications.
“We will be building a shop facility and a retail facility there and a small call center,” he said. “So they intend to employ 20 to 30 people at that location, and they are very anxious to get going in Fremont.”
Newton said Summit Medical Staffing plans on purchasing the two lots opened by Valley Drive moving.
“It actually worked out well, even though I’m sad to see Total Fire not go out at the Tech Park,” he said. “And so part of approving this, and the reason for waiving it is you’ve already approved the sale once [in April].”
To allow construction to begin in 30 days, Newton also asked for the second and third readings to be waived.
However, Councilmember Brad Yerger said the original plan approved by the council stated that the property, which was sold for $20,000, would be raised in the future.
“It’s now August,” he said. “And other than for the fact they’re assuming an agreement that was originally brought forward in April, why aren’t we moving to the statement of, ‘We’re going to recover costs?’”
Yerger also said the agreement still included Slam’s name instead of Valley Drive’s, which Newton said was a typo.
“I’m welcoming Allo. This is not about you,” Yerger said. “This is a procedural matter as far as I’m concerned.”
Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the council had discussion on the lots “ad nauseum” and wanted to get the ordinance approved so the city can get the added benefit of Tech Park properties.
“It’s just up to you at this point what you want to do on these lots, if you want to move forward and get them going and get companies in there so we can as Fremont start realizing the benefit,” he said. “Or are we just going to continue to wait and drag this on?”
A motion to amend the ordinance with the correct name and repeal the old ordinance passed 6-1, with Councilmember Glen Ellis voting against, while a motion to approved the amended ordinance passed 5-2, with Yerger and Ellis voting against.
However, the motion to waive the second and third readings and go directly to the final reading failed in a 5-2 vote, as it required a supermajority of at least six votes. Yerger and Ellis were the votes against.
The council also approved a renewal of the city’s property and liability policy with League Association of Risk Management.
In other news, the council approved the rezoning and annexation of property between E. 23rd Street and Elk Lane, as well as a replat of land at the Ritz Lake subdivision.