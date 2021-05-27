Fremont City Council discusses potential code amendments during special session

Under Sullivan’s proposed amendments, an ordinance would automatically move from first to second reading without public comment or debate after being introduced and read.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the second reading of the ordinance, a public hearing would take place to receive input. Following the public hearing, the second reading of the ordinance would be held without a vote, discussion or debate from council.

Once the ordinance reaches the third and final reading, council will discuss and debate the item, followed by a vote. No public comment will take place during the final reading of the proposed ordinance.

“This, to me, gives the public a much better opportunity to know something’s coming up, give them some time to think about it, prepare what they want to say and then appear during second reading,” Sullivan said.

Councilmember Glen Ellis said he valued the dialogue council created with individuals speaking during public comment on each reading of an ordinance.

Under the new amendments, he said those opportunities become limited.

“I think in the past we have really helped constituents that are trying to purchase land or whatever because you have that back and forth between us,” he said.