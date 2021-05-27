Fremont City Council discusses potential code amendments during special session

The Fremont City Council had a special session Tuesday to discuss proposed amendments to a chapter of the city’s Municipal Code.
The amendments, brought forward by City Attorney Pat Sullivan, range from limiting the amount of public comment opportunities for agenda items to restructuring the manner in which ordinances move from first to final reading.
Sullivan said the proposed changes were brought forward in an attempt to help the Fremont City Council create a more efficient meeting.
“I think one of the biggest things that I see in this is the length of your meetings,” Sullivan said. “If we want public involvement, I’m not sure how many people out there in the public necessarily have the stamina to sit through a four-hour meeting at nighttime.”
The length of council meetings has been a prevalent issue during the past year.
In May 2020, council approved an ordinance that limited the amount of time each council member was given to speak on each agenda item. The ordinance, which passed on a 5-3 vote, also set a 40-minute time limit on all discussion and debate for any particular agenda item, barring a vote to suspend the rule.
Sullivan said he has sat through meetings where individuals were dissuaded from speaking on an item later in the agenda after realizing how long the meeting would last.
“The idea here is to try to move things along more efficiently to make sure that certain things still get accomplished without what I would say is beating an item to death,” Sullivan said.
A proposed amendment under Section 2-103 of the Municipal Code submitted by Sullivan stated that “generally, public comment will not occur on items on the agenda unless specifically designated to occur on a particular item, or at the discretion of the presiding officer, or as otherwise provided by law.”
As elected representatives, Sullivan said are often approving contracts that do not require public hearings.
In a Monday interview with the Tribune, Sullivan pointed to the Open Meetings Act when discussing the proposed amendments.
He said the idea of the act is to do business in front of the public, but the meetings should only involve when there is a public hearing or a request for information from the council.
“The purpose of us being a republic, not a democracy, which I think is lost on people sometimes, is that people are elected to office to make decisions and to decide what to do,” Sullivan said.
If citizens have a particular interest with an item, Sullivan said they should contact their respective council members, who can then use that information to make an informed vote.
Under the current code, the public has an opportunity to comment on each agenda item. Sullivan said that ties back to the issue of inefficient meetings.
“If you do that on every item, it gets back to the issue of some items actually being designed for public comment that may be lost if meetings go on for four hours,” he said. “They can’t stick around that long. A lot of people just don’t have the endurance to sit through a four-hour meeting.”
Under the proposed changes, Sullivan said a council member could introduce a privileged motion to open an agenda item currently under discussion for public comment.
“Generally speaking, we’re having a meeting before the public and discussing business as elected representatives,” he said. “It’s my opinion that that’s the best way to proceed.”
Sullivan also introduced an amendment to Section 2-302 of the Municipal Code, which would overhaul the process in which ordinances move from first to final reading.
Under the current code, ordinances go through first, second and final reading over the course of three separate meetings, unless a vote to suspend the rules and waive the three readings is passed through a three-fourths majority.
During that time, the public is given an opportunity to speak during each reading. Following public comment, council members discuss and debate the item before it is voted on to advance to the next reading.
Under Sullivan’s proposed amendments, an ordinance would automatically move from first to second reading without public comment or debate after being introduced and read.
During the second reading of the ordinance, a public hearing would take place to receive input. Following the public hearing, the second reading of the ordinance would be held without a vote, discussion or debate from council.
Once the ordinance reaches the third and final reading, council will discuss and debate the item, followed by a vote. No public comment will take place during the final reading of the proposed ordinance.
“This, to me, gives the public a much better opportunity to know something’s coming up, give them some time to think about it, prepare what they want to say and then appear during second reading,” Sullivan said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said he valued the dialogue council created with individuals speaking during public comment on each reading of an ordinance.
Under the new amendments, he said those opportunities become limited.
“I think in the past we have really helped constituents that are trying to purchase land or whatever because you have that back and forth between us,” he said.
Ellis said those discussions often took place well before the ordinance ever reached final reading and often led to changes in the ordinance itself.
“That won’t ever take place now,” he said. “We won’t be able to voice our opinions until the very last meeting and there will be no back and forth. So, that’s a downfall.”
The proposed amendments to the Municipal Code received pushback from Fremont residents in attendance of Tuesday’s meeting.
Fremont resident Lori Adams said she had never previously attended a city council meeting or had an interest in local politics. However, Adams cited deep concerns about what was an attempt to “muzzle and silence” the public.
“I would like to think that when each of you ran for office, your top priority was to serve your people and I pray that is still your top priority,” she said. “But how can you properly do that if you don’t want to hear the voices or concerns of your people? It doesn’t make any sense to me. I beg of you, please do not give up on serving your people.”
Fremont resident Steve Hasebroock said the idea of limiting public comment in an attempt to create a more efficient meeting is “insulting.”
“So my citizen comments make your meetings inefficient?” Hasebrook said. “That’s just insulting to me. That’s just wrong. These changes have little respect for public comment.”
Hasebroock also pointed to proposed amendments to overhaul the structure for ordinances. By breaking apart public comment and council discussion and debate into two separate readings, Hasebroock said a disconnect would be formed between the public and council.
“Who’s going to remember my comments from two weeks ago when the council debate is on the third reading?” he said.
Hasebroock said the public must be allowed to comment and ask questions at the time of the debate, rather than rely on that information to be filtered through their representatives.
“That’s impossible,” he said. “That’s extremely impossible.”
Sullivan reiterated that the amendments proposed were based on his own experience, rather than the views of the city administration.
“This is based on observations that I made over the two-plus years that we’ve been here and my observations that I made during my 27 years of practice before the public,” he said. “So from that standpoint, I’ll stand by my comments, except for some corrections that I needed to make in here.”
However, Sullivan said he did meet with Mayor Joey Spellerberg and City Administrator Brian Newton to take in their comments regarding the proposed changes.
“We had a Zoom meeting with the mayor and the city administrator and took in some of their comments, most of which weren’t substantive that I recall,” he said.
Sullivan said he could easily work with his attorneys to “try and find a way to ride the middle of the road” and appease all eight members of the council. However, he said that is not his job.