Fremont City Council, Dodge County board to discuss study on potential joint law center

Both the Fremont City Council and Dodge County Board of Supervisors will meet next week to discuss a study conducted on the potential for a Joint Law Enforcement Center.

“We really just feel that with the new year and visiting with the mayor recently, it’s just time to take a look at that, sit down together collectively, both the city and the county, and review the proposal and talk about what our thoughts are for the future,” Bob Missel, board chairman, said.

The special meeting will start at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave., prior to the council’s regular meeting.

No action will be taken until a regularly scheduled meeting of the county board or city council, as only the latest study conducted by Prochaska and Associates will be discussed.

“This is a priority for me as mayor, is getting this facility moving forward,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “And so I just felt appropriate that as this study’s done, we all need to kind of learn from Prochaska on it and ask any questions and then kind of figure out a way to move forward.”

The proposition of a JLEC came after concerns were raised about the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office’s current buildings.

The FPD building, built in 1966, has been plagued with space issues as the department grows. Meanwhile, the DCSO has had to transport inmates to Saunders County as the current jail cannot house them there.

In early 2020, the county board and city council approved hiring the Police Facility Design Group for the project, which was set to go before voters. Throughout the year, educational meetings were held with the public.

However, the vote failed, with only 46.9% voting in favor of the bond issue, which would have funded the $18 million center using property taxes over the next 15 years.

“The voters spoke,” former City Administrator Brian Newton said after the election. “... We’re still disappointed that we didn’t get it, but we’ll regroup and figure out what is next.”

But that next year, members of the county and city were optimistic about still moving the project forward without using taxpayer dollars.

“I was a little disappointed that it didn’t move forward,” Missel said. “But I want to keep an open mind and hear what other people have to say and consider the new alternative, and if that’s something we want to move forward with, what that looks like, where we begin.”

The city council and county board both approved hiring Prochaska to conduct an assessment of the city’s law enforcement buildings in spring 2021.

“Prochaska and Associates has enjoyed a professional relationship with the two entities, city and county, dating back to 2012, and we feel our familiarity with the existing facilities and personalities has given us a unique opportunity to be of service for this effort,” read the study’s executive summary.

In the study, dated Sept. 3, 2021, Prochaska stated it was already familiar with the FPD building and met with Sheriff Steve Hespen after talks began to combine the facilities.

Prochaska stated that it would explore the potential of three separate locations in Fremont to host the JLEC, including FPD and DCSO’s existing buildings or a new site.

The vacant property under consideration for the new site is located at Outlot A of the Fremont Technology Park at 29th Street and Yager Road.

“It has been suggested that the citizens of Fremont and Dodge County might be sensitive to maintaining functioning viable buildings within the commercial core of town, particularly the essential services,” the study read, “meaning that our task will be to thoroughly vet the potential of the two in-town properties, and thereby allow a fairer comparison of the three.”

The bond costs estimated by Prochaska were $34,544,468 for a joint-use facility at the FPD property, $31,331,031 at the DCSO property and $37,911,491 for a new property at Tech Park.

In moving forward on the project, Missel said he was glad to continue the county’s relationship with Fremont.

“I think by governments working together, we save the taxpayers money,” he said. “And that ultimately was the goal here, for a more efficient operation center and the ability to conserve dollars, work together and not duplicate the effort.”

Spellerberg said he also believes having both the city and county present was a good idea for them both to ask Prochaska any questions they might have.

“Our police department, our police is a priority moving forward for me,” he said. “So I’d like to get it moving sooner rather than later.”

