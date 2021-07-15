Fremont City Council holds special meeting to discuss large capital projects

Sanders said the exercise is doing nothing more than providing long-range planning for the city during the next several years.

“It doesn’t have to be something that we’re going to do first and second,” she said.

Sanders added that the exercise helps her visualize a roadmap to laying out revenue projects that will ultimately help the city accomplish its larger projects.

“If you choose not to vote, the presumption is you don’t think any of these are important projects and we go back to the capital improvement plan and present it as the individual staff has provided to you,” she said. “I’m doing my best to try and communicate and make this a two-way street and boycotting doesn’t help that process.”

Councilmember Michael Kuhns said council members need to look at the exercise as an opportunity to share input and “get the ball rolling” on projects that each council member believes is important to them.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to go together to kind of see where we want to build from here,” he said. “Sure, there are other things that should be on here and what’s what we can go over later on.”

