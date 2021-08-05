Fremont City Council hosts first public input meeting on biennial budget

Additionally, Ellis’ proposal included using COVID-19 relief funds for a new or renovated police station, as well as using sales tax public safety money on bond for the fire department.

“I’m embarrassed to be a part of a council that has a history of not taking care of its public service people,” he said. “So that being said, things have got to change.”

At a special meeting held in mid-July, Ellis criticized the capital projects brought before the public for leaving out issues concerning the fire department.

Ellis also said the city was budgeting for more than it needed and focused too much on economic development and said he would vote against the budget unless he agreed with its contents.

Members of the public also expressed Ellis’ sentiments for FFD to be included in the budget.

“I just think we need to take care of our police, our firemen and the people of Fremont and listen to what they want for their town and not what you guys want for the town,” Kathy Brumbaugh said.

Barbara Busche said the police and fire departments, as well as the citizens, had been “left in the dust” with the city’s focus on economic development.