Fremont City Council hosts first public input meeting on biennial budget

Multiple Fremont residents voiced their opinions at the Fremont City Council’s first special meeting on its 2022-2023 budget.
A majority of the conversation concerned the Fremont Fire Department, which hasn’t seen an increase in positions since the late 1960s and is currently having a study conducted by Matrix Consulting Group.
The biennial budget, which is due to the state Sept. 20, will have a series of meetings dedicated to discussing its contents.
The meeting began after Councilmember Brad Yerger made a motion to waive a rule restricting the amount of time that a councilmember could speak.
After the motion, Councilmember Glen Ellis presented a budget change that contained several changes to city administration, Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department.
Compared to years prior, Ellis said the council wasn’t given enough time to go over the budget before the deadline.
“That kind of shocked me to know that the budget was briefed over by the council so much that we didn’t get any input,” he said. “So when budget season came around this time, I told myself it’s going to be different.”
The budget change, which Ellis called a “three-prong approach,” included making the city administrator and utility department director positions separate and to hire a city attorney and paralegal instead of a firm.
Additionally, Ellis’ proposal included using COVID-19 relief funds for a new or renovated police station, as well as using sales tax public safety money on bond for the fire department.
“I’m embarrassed to be a part of a council that has a history of not taking care of its public service people,” he said. “So that being said, things have got to change.”
At a special meeting held in mid-July, Ellis criticized the capital projects brought before the public for leaving out issues concerning the fire department.
Ellis also said the city was budgeting for more than it needed and focused too much on economic development and said he would vote against the budget unless he agreed with its contents.
Members of the public also expressed Ellis’ sentiments for FFD to be included in the budget.
“I just think we need to take care of our police, our firemen and the people of Fremont and listen to what they want for their town and not what you guys want for the town,” Kathy Brumbaugh said.
Barbara Busche said the police and fire departments, as well as the citizens, had been “left in the dust” with the city’s focus on economic development.
“With the enormous growth that we’ve had in Fremont, I think common sense would tell you that yes, the fire department and the police department both have had enormous amounts of increase in their calls,” she said. “But have we had enormous amounts of firemen hired or police officers?”
Donna Smith said the fire department was “grossly understaffed” and that she had concerns for its future.
“These and the police are your heroes,” she said. “Fund them. Staff them.”
Brenda Ray said a large responsibility of the city was for the safety of its citizens.
“The city of Fremont officials have neglected this responsibility and shown great disrespect to our fire department and police department, as well as everyone living in this city by not having us covered,” she said.
Gene Schultz said he believed the city was placing more emphasis on economic development than public safety.
“We love our new businesses, but how long does public safety have to wait to see the advantage of this growth?” he said. “Is the city wisely using the tax dollars that it receives?”
Jim Jackson said with growth occurring between Fremont and Omaha, the city needed to refocus its priorities.
“You’ve got to look attractive,” he said. “The city has to look at that stuff and streamline operations and not let this lack of police force and lack of fire department force go by the wayside.”
Denise Shannon said Fremont needed to prepare for growth in an organized way by providing affordable housing with large developments.
“Let’s do something different than just worrying about businesses,” she said. “Let’s get to worrying about the citizens and put them first.”
Steve Ray was critical of projects like the repaving of Yager Road and said better projects needed to be prioritized.
“People that live in this town pay for all of that, and they’re getting tired of being told, ‘Well, economic development comes first.’ And that’s basically what as a council you have put first for years now.”
Former Councilmember Susan Jacobus said the budget had enough money to fund the addition of firefighters and police officers and give them new buildings without raising taxes.
“Everybody here and everybody on the council please be fiscally responsible, take a look at what’s been budgeted and ask, ‘Why can we not afford to support our law enforcement and our firemen, add the positions and give them a decent facility to work out of?’” she said.
Another topic discussed by residents included lowering taxes, including Larry Marvin, who recommended the city cut its budget by 50% and freeze it for 10 years.
“I get the feeling that the city administration and the city council are not working as a team,” Russell Rabeler said. “This needs to stop. You all need to work for the best possible Fremont.”
In response to comments made, Councilmember Michael Kuhns said adjusting the budget was more complex than just hiring people, as it required equipment and training.
Councilmember Sally Ganem said after talking with the fire department, she wanted to see what they needed before making any budget plans.
“When they disaggregate their data and they do their study, then they’ll be able to focus and the city will be able to better focus where their expenditures will go,” she said.
Councilmember Mark Jensen was critical of Ellis’ proposed budget, saying that the items included were part of his 2020 mayoral campaign.
“If he’s using the budget for political gains, then we need to look at council opinion, public opinion and expert opinion, all three,” he said.
However, Ellis denied using the proposed budget for his gain and said it was to reorganize the city’s current priorities.
“Our citizens of Fremont deserve better, our firefighters deserve better and our police deserve better,” he said. “This is not for political gain, this is the right thing to do.”
Yerger, who said he saw “great merits” in Ellis’ budget, said he wanted to see the fire department’s funding put into a special fund or earmarked for their use instead of going into the city’s general fund.
Like Ellis, Yerger said he was critical of the capital projects brought before the council for its budget and wanted to see more emphasis on public safety.
“I think they’re far more important to me as a councilmember as well, and we have some serious work to do on the budget in order to make some of these things known and get them incorporated in a more succinct fashion with what the public really wants from us as council,” he said.
When asked by Yerger as to what the city’s restrictions were on COVID funds, Director of Finance Jody Sanders said the money can be earmarked for anything, but safe harbors related to the pandemic were water, wastewater and broadband access.
“You’d have a really tough sell to say, ‘We’re going to build a new police station,’ and say that that’s COVID-related,” she said.
Sanders said that the budget process was constantly changing and asked the city for patience.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for misinformation and misunderstanding,” she said. “And I’m asking for some grace and some trust that these things will be brought to you and discussed.”
Mayor Joey Spellerberg thanked the city council and staff for their work on the budget, as well as the public for giving input.
“Everything that was said tonight was involving improvements, and those are the kinds of discussions that we ought to be having, and we’re in that position because of staff,” he said.
Additionally, Spellerberg said the council will have plenty of meetings to discuss the budget ahead in trying to balance resources and need.
“Is it going to be what everybody wants on everything? No,” he said. “But we’re going to move forward and we’re going to continue to help Fremont be the best place it can be, and that’s what matters.”