Fremont City Council, Planning Commission updated on comprehensive plan contents

Houseal Lavigne and Associates updated the Fremont City Council and Planning Commission on the city’s new comprehensive plan at a joint meeting Tuesday.

The Chicago-based urban planning and design firm is working on updating the city’s plan, as well as the long range transportation plan and unified development code.

The comprehensive plan will include a future land use map for zoning and development, as well as a subarea plan focused specifically on development in downtown.

Nikolas Davis of Houseal said the firm met with the steering committee earlier in the day to present the plan, which is still in development.

“There were a couple of directions or recommendations that they made, a lot of good points, so there’s already a couple of adjustments that we’re going to need to make to the map,” he said. “And I would assume after this discussion we’re going to have more requirements that we need to make.”

Davis spoke on various land use categories of the plan, including high-density residential areas, which includes apartments and condos, placed at locations like 23rd Street and Military Avenue.

“There’s a couple of other areas in the community where it’s appropriate, but you’re mainly looking at key intersections or key corridors where it just makes sense for transportation connections and overall transitioning to other neighborhoods,” he said.

High-density residential locations near transportation hubs also tie in with the long range transportation plan, Davis said, and the areas should provide options for affordable housing.

Davis said it would be appropriate to focus on increasing the density of residential uses both inside and around the downtown area to allow for multi-family locations.

“Those are the people who are going to go to the shops, the services, to the restaurants,” he said. “And as you start to get that critical mass around downtown, part of what makes a downtown successful is just having more people in it and around it.”

Davis also spoke on the mobile category, which includes mobile homes and detached single-family homes constructed on a permanent chassis.

“The city should support mobile home uses in areas that are compliant with the current zoning code, and this use should only occur outside of areas of high risk of floods,” he said. “So anywhere there’s a flood hazard, that’s something that we want to consider.”

Currently, Davis said only the only mobile home area to be designated as such is Westlake Mobile Home Park and asked the council and commission to consider whether or not to designate the parks.

Planning Director Jennifer Dam said the steering committee was in favor of showing mobile homes on the future land use map, as it designated areas for affordable housing.

The plan’s sections on commercial land is divided into general, which is a catch-all for limited mixed-use buildings, as well as heavy commercial, which is focused on service and storage.

While general commercial should be placed along 23rd Street and around key intersections, Davis said heavy commercial should be located away from arterial streets due to the fewer number of customers coming in.

“It could serve as that transition between some of the industrial uses and some non-industrial uses,” he said. “So that’s something that we see as an opportunity to identify heavy commercial moving forward.”

Likewise, Davis said light industrial lands, which have minimal noise and are usually clustered together in industrial parks, should act as a transition to heavy industrial.

“To the extent possible, we’re trying to minimize a direct residential-to-industrial area,” he said. “Where that does occur, we strongly encourage the buffer yards or buffer zones to transition if possible.”

Although the map can also identify where schools could be located, Davis said it shouldn’t be used as strict guideline.

“That creates a couple of different conflicts,” he said. “But as redevelopment or as growth starts to occur at some of these greenfield areas, public services are a critical component of making sure that you’re setting the stage for those to be located in those areas.”

Davis said the map should be used to accurately project and understand traffic effects and how to mitigate them to find areas for future schools.

“If you look at the map, if all of this were to be developed, you’ll need more schools, you’ll need more fire and safety locations,” he said. “So I think we’ll identify in the public facilities matrix framework in the next step where services might have to be located in the future, but it won’t be parcel-specific.”

Davis said Houseal will take comments from Tuesday’s two meetings, as well as public comments, before moving forward with developing the plan.

The next deliverable to the city will be in January, when Houseal presents its housing area; economic development; community facilities, utilities and service area framework; and downtown subarea plans.

Houseal aims to have a draft of the comprehensive plan in February and will have an open house in April. Davis said the UDC will be completed a few months later.

Davis thanked both the council and commission for listening and providing input.

“When we come back next time, it’s going to start to look like a comprehensive plan,” he said, “so it’ll be really exciting.”

