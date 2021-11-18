Fremont City Council starts discussions for splitting of city administrator role

The Fremont City Council held first readings for several ordinances necessary for splitting the city administrator and utilities general manager roles at a special meeting Tuesday.

“A lot of these ordinances are making sure our code fits that so I can go out and hire the people we need to hire at this stage,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said.

Earlier this month, City Administrator Brian Newton said he would step down from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city on Jan. 3, 2022.

With Newton also assuming the utilities general manager position in his role, Spellerberg announced at the council meeting last week that he would separate the two roles, as they were separate prior to Newton’s hire.

After the decision was made, City Attorney Travis Jacott said the city went through and looked at the main changes in the city code that needed to be done, with the first proposed ordinance creating the new position of utilities general manager.

“The vision is to have the utilities general manager kind of at the same level as city administrator, but the utilities general manager would handle all of the utilities contained within the city and all of those issues, and the city administrator would handle more city-side issues,” he said.

The ordinance also includes changes to reflect that the city administrator would no longer have administrative control over the utilities side of the city.

Another change deals with facilitating communication with the mayor for both the city administrator and utilities general manager positions by removing a line including the council.

“Really, it’s just to make the practical aspect of managing the two main aspects of the city and their communication with the mayor more practical and workable,” Jacott said.

When asked by Councilmember Mark Jensen, Jacott said a line stating that no member of council could serve as a member of the utility and infrastructure board was accidentally deleted and that he would bring an amendment to the next meeting to add the line back.

Jacott said additional modifications suggested by Councilmember Brad Yerger would be presented to the council at the next reading on Nov. 30.

Councilmember Glen Ellis said he had concerns with the communication change, which he said would not include the council in communications between the mayor and the two roles.

“This has practical effects because that can’t create a conversation between the mayor and the city administrator because of open meetings issues,” Jacott responded. “And two, it’s just, involving nine people in a conversation is much more difficult than involving two people.”

Although Jacott said councilmembers could make inquiries, Ellis said they might not know what exactly to inquire about.

“The council really does need to be kept informed,” he said. “I’m not asking for everything, but at least something in place that allows the enforcement of that communication. And this doesn’t by taking it out.”

Jacott said although he would still suggest removing the line, he wanted to discuss it further with Ellis to determine better language and also said his phone line was open to any other councilmembers for additional changes.

“If you think that the language here is inappropriate, then I agree, but there needs to be something that the council can rest back in assurance that, ‘Look, if this isn’t happening,’ then we need to go back to municipal code and say it needs to happen,” Ellis said.

Spellerberg said he agreed the removal would simplify communications and that including the council on every matter would be “unreasonable,” but he would expect the two positions to keep the council updated.

“My expectation as mayor moving forward with these jobs is absolutely that they’re going to communicate with council,” he said. “That’s part of their job, so I just want to lay out that expectation.”

The council unanimously approved holding the first reading for the ordinance, as well as two more that changed wording from “city administrator” to “utilities general manager.”

The council was also presented with job descriptions for the two roles that existed prior to their combination, which Spellerberg said were “starting points.”

“If you have suggestions or questions for me about the job descriptions between now and the end of the month, please let me know,” he said. “I’ve been looking at job descriptions from multiple other cities and will be putting that together and working with HR in regard to that.”

The council also unanimously approved the first reading for two ordinances changing the salaries for both of the positions, which Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffee said was determined during the budget process.

After conducting a comparability study, McDuffee said the city proposes that the city administrator position be assigned a grade 42 salary and the utilities general manager position be assigned a grade 48 salary.

McDuffee said she also read through a salary study from 2017 that was commissioned prior to the combining of the two positions and found that the city administrator position was below the midpoint.

“If we had made the adjustment then like we’re doing now, and then factoring in the cost of living raises, they’re very close, within a couple of dollars an hour of what we’re proposing tonight,” she said. “So this is where I would expect us to see this at based on comparabilities.”

Although he didn’t anticipate changes to be made to the ordinances, Jacott still recommended the council only hold first reading, as it wouldn’t go into effect until January.

The decision to split the two positions had a positive reaction from several councilmembers, including Yerger.

“I want to applaud the mayor first for taking a bold step to work as transparently as possible and installing a moral and effective and efficient government structure,” he said.

Yerger said he believed the two positions would help communication and also hoped they would be put under contract as well.

“I’ve looked at the cost, and I know that they’re not going to be less than what we’re currently paying when you add them together, but I don’t want that to come as any real alarm to the city,” he said. “Efficiency does come at a cost sometimes, and I think that this is going to be appropriate.”

Ellis agreed with Yerger’s comments and also thanked Spellerberg for his decision to split the roles.

“This is a move that’s going to make Fremont a better place to live. It’s going to make Fremont a better place to bring business, and so I do appreciate the move,” he said. “I know it’s always risky in making a change, but I think this is a change in a good direction for the city.”

Spellerberg thanked the council for giving him the tools to continue in the hiring process and for having the special meeting.

“I appreciate that in allowing us to move forward with this process as quickly as we can,” he said.

In other news, the council also unanimously approved an amendment to a contract with transaction processor Paymentus Corporation that would bring a savings of $1,900.

