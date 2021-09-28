Fremont City Council to discuss budget amendment, BID renewal

The Fremont City Council will discuss an amendment to the 2021 budget and the continuation of the Downtown Business Improvement District at its meeting Tuesday.

According to Finance Director Jody Sanders, the ordinance would amend the Total Disbursements and Transfers section of the 2019-2021 biennial budget and add $75,225,000 in refunded bonds, bringing the total to $233,525,430.

Sanders said interest rates were so low in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the city refunded and reissued four different bond issues that were not planned in the 2019-2021 biennial budget.

“By that, you take the proceeds from the new bond issue and pay off the old ones,” she said. “It’s like paying off your mortgage, the new loan pays off the old mortgage.”

By doing refunding and reissuing the bonds, Sanders said the city saved a net present value of $12 million, but is required by the Nebraska Budget Act to count the money as an expenditure.

As part of the ordinance, the staff report asks the council to suspend the rules and hold final reading. If the request is not approved, the amendment could potentially not see approval until Oct. 26.