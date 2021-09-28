Fremont City Council to discuss budget amendment, BID renewal

The Fremont City Council will discuss an amendment to the 2021 budget and the continuation of the Downtown Business Improvement District at its meeting Tuesday.
According to Finance Director Jody Sanders, the ordinance would amend the Total Disbursements and Transfers section of the 2019-2021 biennial budget and add $75,225,000 in refunded bonds, bringing the total to $233,525,430.
Sanders said interest rates were so low in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the city refunded and reissued four different bond issues that were not planned in the 2019-2021 biennial budget.
“By that, you take the proceeds from the new bond issue and pay off the old ones,” she said. “It’s like paying off your mortgage, the new loan pays off the old mortgage.”
By doing refunding and reissuing the bonds, Sanders said the city saved a net present value of $12 million, but is required by the Nebraska Budget Act to count the money as an expenditure.
As part of the ordinance, the staff report asks the council to suspend the rules and hold final reading. If the request is not approved, the amendment could potentially not see approval until Oct. 26.
The council will also decide whether or not to continue the BID for another five-year term. The 11-member board was initially created on Nov. 8, 2016.
The BID, comprised of Fremont business owners, meets monthly to plan downtown projects, decorations and maintenance, as well as work with MainStreet of Fremont in areas such as advertising for the city.
The council will also discuss an interlocal agreement with Fremont Public Schools for a joint parking lot built at the intersection of Johnson Road and Fremont Drive.
The lot, planned by Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Kim Koski before her death in January, services soccer and football fields, Fremont Middle School and Johnson Lake.
Although Koski intended to bring an interlocal agreement to the council before construction completed, a staff report said that didn’t occur. The city must pay 40%, or $41,080, of the first lot and 60% of a second lot yet to be built.
The council will also continue discussion on committing a fund balance for large capital improvement projects in future years and for immigration ordinance defense and implementation.
Additionally, the council will discuss the FurEver Home’s sheltering and animal control report for June, July and August and final approval of the Fremont Municipal Airport’s aircraft parking apron project.
The council will meet 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.