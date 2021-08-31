Fremont City Council to discuss budget, UDC at upcoming meeting

The Fremont City Council will hold its first reading of the budget and discuss an amendment to the Unified Development Code at its meeting Tuesday.

The council’s special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Fremont Municipal Building. Following the meeting around 7 p.m., the council will hold its regular meeting.

The budget, announced by Mayor Joey Spellerberg on Aug. 23, includes funding for six additional firefighters and capital improvement projects with no increase to property taxes.

On Tuesday, the budget will be discussed twice: once throughout the special meeting and again during first reading at the standard meeting.

Director of Finance Jody Sanders said she plans to go over changes the staff has made to the budget and brief statements during the two budget discussions, which she said may overlap in discussion topics.

“It’s pretty open-ended,” she said. “It’s possible that at that point is when city council will make some recommendations and amendments, but I honestly don’t know what their plan is.”

The council will also discuss an amendment to the UDC to include cement and other similar elevators with grain elevators in regard to height exceptions due to their similar usage and bulk.