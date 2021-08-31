Fremont City Council to discuss budget, UDC at upcoming meeting

The Fremont City Council will hold its first reading of the budget and discuss an amendment to the Unified Development Code at its meeting Tuesday.
The council’s special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Fremont Municipal Building. Following the meeting around 7 p.m., the council will hold its regular meeting.
The budget, announced by Mayor Joey Spellerberg on Aug. 23, includes funding for six additional firefighters and capital improvement projects with no increase to property taxes.
On Tuesday, the budget will be discussed twice: once throughout the special meeting and again during first reading at the standard meeting.
Director of Finance Jody Sanders said she plans to go over changes the staff has made to the budget and brief statements during the two budget discussions, which she said may overlap in discussion topics.
“It’s pretty open-ended,” she said. “It’s possible that at that point is when city council will make some recommendations and amendments, but I honestly don’t know what their plan is.”
The council will also discuss an amendment to the UDC to include cement and other similar elevators with grain elevators in regard to height exceptions due to their similar usage and bulk.
The amendment came from a request from Mark Bruckwicki of Holcium US, which has a cement silo and bucket elevator at 96 feet, 8 inches. The company is proposing a new dome and bucket elevator with a height of about 137 feet.
Bruckwicki also requested that the ordinance’s second and third readings be waived so that work on the site can start upon approval of the building permit and Society of Workforce Planning Professionals plan.
The council will also discuss a resolution accepting the resignation of Michael Kuhns from the Fremont City Council and direct the city to publish a notice of vacancy.
Kuhns announced his resignation as Ward 3’s representation on Aug. 11. He had served on the council since his election in November 2012.
The council will also discuss an agency agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to obtain federal non-development economic assistance for the Fremont Municipal Airport.
Fremont has been awarded $32,000 in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which will be used specifically for the Fremont Airport.
Additionally, the council will hold a public hearing and discuss granting a liquor license to Five-0-Five Brewing Company and a conditional use permit for a new Scooter’s Coffee kiosk in northeast Fremont.
The council will also continue discussion on replatting land at the Technology Park and establishing gas rates for the city.