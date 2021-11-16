Fremont City Council to discuss city administrator position, creative districts at special meeting

The Fremont City Council will discuss splitting the city administrator and utilities general manager positions and creative districts at a special meeting Tuesday.

At the council’s meeting last Tuesday, Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced that he was planning on splitting the roles after City Administrator Brian Newton’s departure on Jan. 3, 2022.

“At this point, my hands are tied in trying to go out and find the people we need at this point,” he said at the meeting. “So the sooner we can figure this out, it allows at least me to be able to get out and look for these positions that we’re going to need in the city moving forward.”

Spellerberg attributed the split to the difficult nature of finding someone to take both positions, as Newton also acted as utilities general manager.

The council will have first readings on the creation of a utilities manager position and the modification of the city administrator’s duties.

One ordinance would adjust the city administrator’s pay grade, with between $35,000 and $100,000 as an estimated annual increase to expenses based on a recent comparability study conducted during the budget process.

The other ordinance would set the utility general manager’s pay grade, which would result in an estimated annual increase to expenses of $89,000 to $177,000. It would also change the assistant city administrator-utilities job title to assistant utility general manager.

The council will also hear a creative art district presentation from Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise on the possibility of adding one to Fremont.

In 2020, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill presented by Sen. Megan Hunt that allowed for the creation of the Nebraska Creative District Program. The program promotes and supports economic development through growing arts-related economic sectors.

Councilmember Sally Ganem said she brought the idea to Spellerberg after meeting with Wise at an event and later with Sen. Mike Flood, who moved the bill forward as part of the Revenue Committee.

“It should be very interesting,” Ganem said. “I’m excited to learn more, and I think it could be good to at least look at opportunities that are available to our city.”

Creative districts are selected through an application process and will receive funding toward cultural tourism projects, including programming, physical enhancements, marketing and operational support.

“It doesn’t have to be like a Haymarket or an Old Market in downtown Omaha,” Ganem said. “It does not have to be that. We can create our own ideas and create our own path forward.”

The council will also vote on accepting a proposed amendment to the master services agreement with Paymentus Corporation that is less than originally quoted.

The meeting will start 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

