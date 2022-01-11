Fremont City Council to discuss construction process for library expansion

The Fremont City Council will discuss multiple items concerning construction, including that of the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project, at its meeting Tuesday night.

Prior to the meeting, the council and the Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting to hear and discuss Prochaska and Associates’ study for a potential Joint Law Enforcement Center.

At the regular meeting, the council will vote on denying authorization for MCL Construction to work on the library expansion project.

Although a contract with the company was approved by the council on Nov. 30, 2021, a staff report from City Attorney Travis Jacott stated that the contract did not follow the Political Subdivision Construction Alternatives Act.

The act requires the council to adopt a resolution selecting the construction manager at risk delivery (CMAD) method with a two-thirds vote and a policy that contains the specific procedures of the method, which it will also vote on at the meeting on Tuesday.

The city must also publish a notice of request for proposals at least 30 days prior to the deadline and establish a selection committee comprised of at least five members.

Finally, the committee must evaluate the proposals and give a recommendation to the council, which then must evaluate and rank them before negotiating a CMAD contract with the highest-ranking construction manager.

The council will also vote on a resolution to authorize an agreement with Speece Lewis Engineers for design and engineering services in the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation Project.

The project will provide rehabilitation to the bridge’s roadway deck and substructure, which currently have deficiencies due to age and natural elements.

The selected consultant will provide a thorough evaluation of the bridge’s present condition and provide the city with options for repairs.

Three proposals were received by the city in December 2021, with staff recommending the selection of Speece Lewis, who provided a bid of $150,713.16.

The council will also vote on an agreement to purchase Outlot 2 of the SunRidge Place’s second addition for around $170,000.

The 2.9-acre tract of land was set aside for the city to use for roadway and stormwater purposes, including a potential project to improve Luther Road.

The item was initially on the council’s agenda at its Dec. 14 meeting, but was continued at the request of Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

The council will also vote on a resolution for an agreement between the city and Twohig Law, with an estimated cost of $2,000 to $5,000 per month.

In June 2021, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office terminated the agreement to prosecute city ordinances, with law firm Adams and Sullivan taking over duties.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave. for the special meeting with the regular meeting taking place at 7 p.m.

