Fremont City Council to discuss gas rates, budget at meeting

The Fremont City Council will discuss adjustments to natural gas rates and the city’s biennial budget at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be preceded by a special council meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the biennial budget.
The special meeting agenda includes discussion on budget background and trends, as well as two items from Councilmember Brad Yerger.
Due to freezing-cold temperatures seen in February, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said the city initiated a cost of service study to determine if its rates would be able to support the natural gas system’s capital improvement plan items.
The study was conducted by JK Energy Consulting Group, which made a recommendation for an average increase of 2.7% in overall rates, or approximately $371,000.
“Implementing a rate increase of approximately 2.7% in FY 2022 would provide sufficient revenue to meet projected operating and capital expenditures through FY 2025,” the letter concluded.
Newton said the increase is low considering that natural gas rates have not been raised since 2015.
“Frankly, the gas system is growing, so that’s countered many other increases,” he said. “But now we’re finally going to have to just do something.”
The Utility and Infrastructure Board reviewed JK Energy’s proposed ordinance and recommended its approval at its June 29 meeting.
If the ordinance is approved by the city council, the rate increase would go into effect on Oct. 1.
The council will also take an item concerning the sale of three Tech Park lots to Valley Drive Properties.
Newton said the land was originally sold to Eric Lozo of Slam Enterprises, but he chose to go elsewhere. Kelby Herman of Valley Drive purchased the lots.
“That freed up the lot he had on the south side for Ashley Grohs with Summit Medical,” Newton said. And so in the end, it’s working out really well.”
The ordinance will skip second and third readings and proceed to approval at the city council’s meeting, as Newton said the property has already been sold.