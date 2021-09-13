Fremont City Council to discuss mayor's recommendation to fill seat, biennial budget

"If selected by you and ratified by a majority of the remaining council, you can count on my unwavering dedication to our community for the remainder of the term and potentially beyond," he wrote in his letter of intent to the city.

Vaughan also said in his letter that he had been approached by members of the public about running for the open seat.

"As a nearly lifelong resident of Fremont's 3rd Ward, I believe that I would be an ideal appointee to step into the role left open by Michael Kuhns' departure," he wrote.

Following the agenda item is the oath of office for the appointed councilmember. There is also a pre-empted executive session scheduled at the end of the meeting if the council chooses to discuss the appointment.

At the meeting, the council will also have the final reading for its biennial budget. The budget has been in discussion throughout multiple meetings, including every week since Aug. 3.

The first reading was approved 5-2 on Aug. 31, with Councilmembers Brad Yerger and Glen Ellis voting against. The ordinance's second reading was held Sept. 7 and resulted in the same vote.

The council will also hold final readings for establishing gas rate schedules and zone changes and annexation near Deer Crossing.