Fremont City Council to discuss mayor's recommendation to fill seat, biennial budget

The Fremont City Council will discuss approving Mayor Joey Spellerberg's Ward 3 councilmember recommendation and hold final reading for the city's 2021-2023 budget at its meeting Tuesday night.
Spellerberg will recommend James Vaughan, who if approved will fill the seat previously occupied by Michael Kuhns.
"Vaughan has been a lifelong resident of Ward 3 and brings a valuable board experience from serving on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors," Spellerberg said.
Kuhns, who announced his resignation in August, was originally elected to the council in November 2012. He ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020, meaning his term will end in 2024.
Vaughan was one of four applicants for the seat, which also included Curtis Freidrich, Jerrod Jaeger and Wayne Schwarze.
"I was happy to see we had that many people willing to step up and serve," Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg said he had in-person interviews with each of the candidates since the deadline last Friday and notified the council Monday afternoon of his decision to recommend Vaughan.
Vaughan previously served on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors after a seat was made vacant for the rest of the term in 2018 and ran for the Ward 3 seat in 2016.
"If selected by you and ratified by a majority of the remaining council, you can count on my unwavering dedication to our community for the remainder of the term and potentially beyond," he wrote in his letter of intent to the city.
Vaughan also said in his letter that he had been approached by members of the public about running for the open seat.
"As a nearly lifelong resident of Fremont's 3rd Ward, I believe that I would be an ideal appointee to step into the role left open by Michael Kuhns' departure," he wrote.
Following the agenda item is the oath of office for the appointed councilmember. There is also a pre-empted executive session scheduled at the end of the meeting if the council chooses to discuss the appointment.
At the meeting, the council will also have the final reading for its biennial budget. The budget has been in discussion throughout multiple meetings, including every week since Aug. 3.
The first reading was approved 5-2 on Aug. 31, with Councilmembers Brad Yerger and Glen Ellis voting against. The ordinance's second reading was held Sept. 7 and resulted in the same vote.
The council will also hold final readings for establishing gas rate schedules and zone changes and annexation near Deer Crossing.
Additionally, the council will discuss a resolution setting the property tax request at $6,342,636.26 for both fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and other items concerning the budget.
The council's meeting will start at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building.