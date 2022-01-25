Fremont City Council to discuss port authority agreement, food occupation tax

The Fremont City Council will discuss and vote on an interlocal agreement with Dodge County to apply for an inland port authority at its meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the agreement will become part of an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development later this year.

The city and county announced that they would bring the proposed agreement to the council and Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Friday.

With the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act signed into law last year, the state is allowing for up to five communities to receive a port authority, a distribution and transportation hub for business.

“This is a competitive process,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said at a press briefing Friday. “Only five are going to be given out in the state, and so obviously for us, we wanted to be able to get a head start and be able to do as much as we could to give us the best chance to be able to be awarded this designation by the state.”

At the briefing, Spellerberg, Greater Fremont Economic Development Council Executive Director Megan Skiles and County Board Chairman Bob Missel said the current plan was to place the port authority southeast of Fremont near the Union Pacific Railroad.

If Fremont is selected as one of the five port authorities, a board would be appointed by Spellerberg and approved by the city council and county board, which would then govern and plan for the district.

“I think by creating the district and having that set in a place that we’ve chosen, it really lines us up well for our growth in the future and gives us a greater say over it,” Missel said. “So it’s really exciting to see the opportunity come before us, jobs, growth, a stronger community.”

The council will also vote on a resolution to lower the city’s food and beverage occupation tax from 1.25% to 1%.

The city previously imposed the tax at a 1.75% rate in August 2015, which was estimated to generate $630,000 annually. The rate went into effect that October.

With actual receipts exceeding projections, the tax rate was lowered to $1.25% in July 2016, with taxable sales exceeding $57 million in 2021.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect on April 1 to allow restaurants enough time to reprogram equipment.

The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing point-to-point transmission service from NextEra Energy’s Cottonwood Wind Energy Center. The agreement would run from March 2022 to March 2027 with rollover rights.

Through the 20 MW transmission path, the city would be able to import energy during low-cost periods, claim a portion or all capacity from Cottonwood, participate in transmission congestion to offset costs and offset transmission purchases during outages.

The city previously submitted a request for the Southwest Power Pool to study the possibility of the service, which determined that no capital improvements were required, but that tariff costs would be charged per MW, estimated to be $63,000 per month.

In other news, the council will vote on the Fremont Municipal Airport Capital Improvement Plan, revisions to the Keno Grant’s guidelines, application and scoring matrix and hear the Keene Memorial Library’s annual report.

In addition, a public hearing on the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project at Business Park will also be held.

During the consent agenda, the council will also vote on appointing Nicholas Morris and Zachary Klein as captains with the Fremont Fire Department and a two-month extension of its contract with the FurEver Home.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. with public comment starting 30 minutes prior on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

