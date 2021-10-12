Fremont City Council to discuss power, propane plant projects

The Fremont City Council will discuss improvement projects for a power plant and propane plant at its meeting Tuesday night.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

Prior to the meeting, the Utilities and Infrastructure Board will discuss the potential installation of a compact submersible conveyor system on the Lon D. Wright Power Plant’s Unit 8.

Although the city’s Units 6, 7 and 8 use a common bottom ash transport system, only Unit 8 is required to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Effluent Limitations Guideline Rule.

The rule is referenced in a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The permit states that the unit must be in compliance with the ELG Rule no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

To comply with the rule, LDW contracted with engineering consultant Burns and McDonnell to develop a high-level evaluation, which concluded that the conveyor system for Unit 8 would be the best solution.

The city’s department of utilities received three bids for owners engineering services for EPC contract development and project oversite for the ELG project on Sept. 22.

LDW staff recommended HDR Engineering’s bid at $108,365, according to a staff report. They hope to have the necessary equipment installed in spring of 2023.

“The installation of the under hopper submerged conveyor (submerged scrapper conveyor) on Unit 8 will be isolated from the existing bottom ash conveying and dewatering system and thus eliminate the use of bottom as transport water on Unit 8,” the project report read.

Additionally, the council will discuss a resolution to provide upgrades to the city’s Propane Peak Shaving Plant, which ran for four days last winter.

According to a report, the 50-year-old plant was used during the polar vortex and provided almost $1 million in cost savings for customers, as natural gas prices had skyrocketed.

The city received a bid from Utility Energy Systems to upgrade the plant at a cost of $1,780,000 last week.

Also in energy news, the council will discuss a contract to purchase coal in 2022 and 2023 from Navajo Transitional Energy Company, which has been the city’s contract coal supplier since 2017.

The UIB recommended Navajo’s contract with a unanimous vote at its Sept. 28 meeting. The non-binding coal supply agreement includes a fixed price for all coal supply and lower mercury content.

In other news, the council will have first reading on an ordinance selling a Technology Park lot to Boulevard Boys Properties and discuss Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s appointment of Jesse Headid as a police sergeant.

The council will also hold public hearings on its second reading to continue the Business Improvement District and first reading to change the Unified Development Code regarding flood prone and flood fringe regulations and definitions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0