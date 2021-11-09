Fremont City Council to discuss redistricting proposal, fire strategic plan

The Fremont City Council will discuss a resolution that would redistrict the city, as well as a strategic plan for the fire department at its meeting Tuesday.

The redistricting recommendation comes from Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty, who made up the Joint Redistricting Committee with Councilmembers Sally Ganem and Dev Sookram.

“The city and county worked really well, we all worked well together,” Ganem said. “It made it a very smooth process and still met all of the legal requirements that [Mytty] needed to have.”

The committee met on Sept. 16 and Oct. 20 to consider changes to city election wards after the release of the 2020 census.

The recommended change would shift 334 people from Ward 1 to Ward 2 and 219 people from Ward 3 to Ward 2 by moving ward boundary lines. Ward 4 would see no changes.

Ward 1 would change from 7,000 — a 4.4% difference from the target of 6,707 — to 6,666, a .6% difference. Ward 2 would change from 6,179 — a 7.9% difference from the target — to 6,732, a .4% difference

Finally, Ward 3 would change from 6,916 — a 3.1% difference from the target — to 6,697, a .01% difference. Ward 4 remains unchanged at 6,732, a .4% difference.

The changes also include moving 373 people within Ward 1 and 250 people within Ward 2, which would help county districts, but have no effect on the city.

Ganem said she was pleased by the recommendation coming to the city council.

“I think we all had a great working relationship, and there isn’t any partisanship at all brought into it,” she said. “It was looking at the numbers.”

Prior to the council’s meeting at 7 p.m., a special meeting will start at 6 p.m. to receive a report and presentation from Matrix Consulting Group on Fremont Fire Department’s Long-Range Master Plan.

In February, the council approved an agreement with Matrix to develop a plan for the department, which is experiencing staffing issues. The agency hosted two public input meetings in July and a survey in August.

The plan will act as a guide for both the fire department and the city to make future decisions, such as adding personnel, fire stations and equipment.

“I’m very pleased with the process,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg told the Tribune last week. “We haven’t done a strategic plan for the fire department, and to have one done, Matrix Consulting has done a great job coming in and evaluating where we’re at.”

The council will also discuss several lot sales to companies in the Technology Park, located along Yager Road near 32nd Street in north Fremont.

A second reading will be held for Allo Communications, which announced in January that the Lincoln-based internet, television and telephone provider would bring its services to Fremont.

“We are very excited about bringing state-of-the-art fiber internet, TV, phone and business products to the Fremont community,” Allo Director of Social Media and Marketing Tanna Hanna told the Fremont Tribune at the time. “We believe in providing faster, friendlier options as well as getting involved in hometowns.”

The ordinance’s first reading was approved 5-2 by the council at its last meeting on Oct. 26. The item has a request to suspend the rules and move to its final reading.

Additionally, the council will approve lot sales in Tech Park for Awesome Koncrete, Selectel Inc. and Summit Medical Staffing LLC.

The council will also vote to accept the retirement of City Administrator Brian Newton. Newton announced last week that he would step down from his position on Jan. 3, 2022.

“I’ve really got a great staff, and I really thank the staff for what they’ve been able to accomplish my six-and-a-half years,” he told the Tribune last week. “I couldn’t have done anything without the amazing staff that I have.”

The council will also vote to recommend approval of the October 2021 Traffic Committee Report, which includes requests to:

Remove “No Parking, Bus Loading and Unloading Zone” signs on the north side of Sixth Street immediately west of Broad Street;

Place a stop sign on northbound Sheridan Street at Deerfield Avenue; and

Remove “No Parking” signs on Third Street at C Street.

Additionally, the council will discuss a motion authorizing Spellerberg to sign a contract with MCL Construction for contractor fees for Keene Memorial Library’s expansion project.

The council’s meeting will be held on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

