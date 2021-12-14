Fremont City Council to discuss service contract for building inspection services

The Fremont City Council will vote to approve a six-month service contract with Institute for Building Technology and Safety for building inspection services at its meeting Tuesday.

According to a report, city staff have been working on alternative solutions for staffing vacancies in the Building Inspection Department, as both the chief building and electrical inspector positions are vacant.

The critical staff shortage has been deemed an “emergency” by staff, as the electrical inspector position has been vacant for more than six months.

To keep up with contractor demand, staff are recommending the hiring of a private entity to supplement job duties until full-time replacements can be hired.

After two private companies were interviewed, Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer hired IBTS, which started working with the Building Department on Dec. 6.

IBTS will assist in various areas, including:

Building Code Department services;

Floodplain services;

Fire code review and inspections;

Planning and zoning services;

Plan review; and

Department feasibility study service.

IBTS would conduct between 20 to 25 virtual inspections weekly, as well as a commercial plan review.

With a cost of around $100 to $150 per inspection, the staff estimates the contract to cost around $70,000.

The council will also discuss an agreement to purchase a tract of land at Outlet 2 of the Sunridge Place’s second addition.

The 2.9-acre land is adjacent to a large drainage ditch flowing south adjacent to Luther Road between First and Fifth streets. Its value has been appraised at about $190,000.

The city initially asked the developers for the land to potentially widen or improve Luther Road, as well as stormwater purposes during the platting process.

In other news, the council will continue discussion with a second reading for a zone change request from General Industrial to General Commercial for DPA Auctions at 900 Bud Boulevard.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

