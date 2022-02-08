Fremont City Council to hear comprehensive plan update, vote on library project committee

The Fremont City Council will have a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to hear an update on the city’s comprehensive plan on Tuesday.

Houseal Lavigne Associates will update the two bodies with a draft of the plan, which the urban planning department has been working to develop along with the unified development code.

The plan aims to provide land usage information for the city to plan future developments, as well as a subarea plan dedicated to downtown Fremont.

In developing the plan, Houseal gave a presentation to the city council in August 2021. That same month, a community open house took place in which students provided input on the downtown plan.

In October 2021, another update was given to the council and commission, as well as another open house that invited business owners to share ideas for their vision.

The draft that will be presented this week includes objectives, as well as land use maps for business, industrial and residential zones.

“The City of Fremont will be known as a welcoming and friendly community with small-town charm, big-city opportunities and amenities,” the draft’s vision statement read. “Fremont will continue to be a major employment hub in the region, supporting and growing existing businesses and attracting new ones.”

The plan also includes considerations, including adding more housing types and densities, improving access to businesses and expanding employment opportunities.

At its regular meeting following the special meeting, the city council will vote on creating and approving a Library Project Selection Committee as recommended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

MCL Construction initially was hired as a construction manager at risk (CMAR) for Keene Memorial Library’s expansion project after its approval by the council on Nov. 30, 2021.

However, in order to meet statutory requirements by the Political Subdivision Construction Alternatives Act, the process had to be redone and the contract’s authorization was denied on Jan. 11.

Using the CMAR method, the city must put together the committee to evaluate the received proposals and make a recommendation to the council for final approval.

Spellerberg’s recommended committee includes Councilmember Sally Ganem, interim City Administrator Jody Sanders, Director of Public Works Dave Goedeken, Library Director Laura England-Biggs, Tetrad Property Group Project Manager Alex Henery and Library board member Linda McClain.

The council also will vote on a contract to hire Sawyer Construction Company on a repair project for the Fremont, Farmland and Railroad Levee, which was breached in the spring 2019 flood.

The work would provide better flood protection for both Fremont and Inglewood, with the project including rehabilitation, extension and breach repair.

The project, which would cost $168,992, would have 90% of the costs to make the permanent repairs reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 5% by the state of Nebraska.

The council also will vote on a real estate purchase agreement with Dodge County to sell land at Fremont Technology Park to Allo Communications.

Although the city and county owned the land, an issue arose that prevented the county from transferring its interest to Allo, requiring the county to sell it interest to the city.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors previously approved the sale and purchase agreement at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The special meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave. The city council’s regular meeting will follow at around 7 p.m.

