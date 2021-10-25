Fremont City Council to receive report on updated comprehensive plan

The Fremont City Council will receive a report on and discuss the city's updated comprehensive plan at its meeting Tuesday.

Houseal Lavigne Associates, an urban planning and design firm based out of Chicago, will also update the council on the long range transportation plan and unified development code.

The update will also be given to the Planning Commission at a joint meeting held prior to the council's regular meeting.

Houseal was hired by the city to update the plans with the aim to create a balanced and sustainable growth strategy with improvements to both current infrastructure and new developments.

The plans include a specific area dedicated to downtown Fremont, as well as a generalized land use map to determine future developments.

The firm previously met with the council and commission on Aug. 17 to present their goals and ideas for the plans. A public open house was held the next day at Fremont City Auditorium.

At the open house, members of the public could view maps and presentations while talking to Houseal representatives. High school students also contributed with maps detailing their ideas for downtown development.

The council will also have first reading on an ordinance to sell a Fremont Technology Park lot to Allo Communications.

Allo, a fiber-based internet, television and phone provider based out of Lincoln, announced last January that it would start construction in Fremont.

At the council's May 11 meeting, the UDC was amended to permit utility uses in certain districts to allow the land purchase to take place.

The city and Dodge County signed a lease agreement with Allo at the beginning of the year, which will be voided by the purchase. The survey and plat are being completed by Olsson.

The staff report for the ordinance asks the council to consider suspending the rules and moving to the final reading.

The council will also have a public hearing and consider a liquor license for That Axe Throwing Place, which is set to open at 550 N. Main St.

The location, owned by Christopher Becker and Jay Fedde, will feature axe-throwing lanes, a small bar with seating and a back room for entertainment purposes.

The council will also have a public hearing for and discuss a conditional use permit for a child care center at 1737 and 1741 E. Military Ave., which proposes facilities to care for 12 children in each suite.

The council will also have second reading for an ordinance selling a Tech Park lot to Boulevard Boys Properties and continue discussion on the renewal of the Downtown Business Improvement District until its Nov. 9 meeting.

The special joint meeting will start at 5 p.m., while the regular meeting will be held 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at 400 E. Military Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0