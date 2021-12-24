Fremont City Council to vote on appointing Sanders, Schaben to interim roles

The Fremont City Council will vote on motions to appoint Jody Sanders and Troy Schaben as interim city administrator and utilities general manager, respectively, at its meeting next week.

“It’s an honor,” Sanders said. “I’m proud to be serving my community in really just working on bridging the gap and moving the city forward.”

On Nov. 1, City Administrator Brian Newton announced that he would resign from his position on Jan. 3, 2022.

“After serving the public for 42 years, the last six-and-a-half years serving the community of Fremont, I look forward to the next stage of my life,” he said in a press release at the time.

At a special meeting later that month, the council began discussions on splitting the city administrator and utilities general manager roles, as Newton had held both.

On Nov. 30, the split was finalized, which included changing several areas of city code and setting the positions’ wages.

If approved by the council, Sanders and Schaben would start serving in their new positions on Jan. 4, 2022, until the positions are filled full time. They will receive out-of-classification pay until the positions are filled.

Sanders has worked for the City of Fremont for the last 14 years, serving as director of finance for the last 10. Schaben is assistant general manager of the city’s Department of Utilities.

In preparing for her appointment as interim city administrator, Sanders said she’s not planning to be alone in her position.

“I’ve got a great group of folks to be working with: department heads, utility folks,” she said. “It’s going to be a team effort.”

The council will also vote on motions to adopt and approve an operational policy for the Downtown Business Improvement District Board and appoint Kurt Bottorff and Shane Wimer as police captains within the Fremont Police Department per Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s recommendation.

The council’s meeting will start 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

