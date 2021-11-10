Fremont City Council votes to push discussion on Business Improvement District

The Fremont City Council voted to continue its discussion on the renewal of the Downtown Business Improvement District after legal concerns were raised at its meeting Tuesday.

The BID, initially created in 2016, is asking for a new five-year agreement with an annual budget of $66,000 for its board to fund projects and improvements to downtown Fremont.

The ordinance's first and second readings were held Sept. 28 and Oct. 12, respectively. While a public hearing for the renewal was held Tuesday, the council voted 7-1 to continue the final reading until Nov. 30, with Councilmember Mark Jensen voting against.

BID Chairman Tom Coday presented BID's budget outline to the council, which included maintenance, office expenses, future projects, marketing, capital improvements, a joint MainStreet of Fremont position and the installation of flags and purchase of Christmas decorations.

Coday said approximately 220 properties within the district pay a tax levy to the board, which is currently around .2% of the building's value.

"The goal of BID is to build a vibrant shopping and dining entertainment district," he said. "If all of the businesses contribute a small amount of money, we can make a big, long difference in their downtown."

The board also works with other organizations in the community, including the city, MainStreet, Keep Fremont Beautiful and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We've got a group of small business people and large business people on the board, and I'm just telling you that they do a good job of making decisions as we move forward," Coday said.

With BID's projects, Coday said it's important to focus on improving downtown, as it impacts the entire city.

"We know that having a healthy downtown is good for everybody, and we'd like to continue to develop a healthy, vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment district," he said.

Likewise, Coday said improving one business or one area improves the entire downtown area.

"It appears that we would be just targeting one group with one project, but it really has an indirect impact on all of us, not just the people downtown, but the people from around the city," he said.

When asked by Councilmember Brad Yerger, Coday said BID didn't have any specific future projects planned aside from adding a speaker system, but saw strong interest in adding a greenspace area.

Councilmember Glen Ellis, a former member of BID, said he was concerned that the BID map didn't exclude residential properties, making others pay more.

"I don't mind if it's occupant residential, but if it's rental residential, that's a business and it's making money and they should probably be paying the tax and they should not get exempt," he said.

Ellis also said he felt it was "ridiculous" for BID to focus on small maintenance issues such as weed removal from parking lots.

"We should not be, as business owners, worried about such minute issues," he said. "That should be a level taken care of by the city."

Although he said he felt downtown had been neglected by the city, Ellis said he didn't believe funding BID would change anything and wanted the city instead to budget for the smaller items to allow for the board to concentrate on bigger projects.

"I believe the BID can work, but the framework model that we have is not working, and I believe we as a council need to come up with a better solution to help our downtown become the vibrant destination that we all want," he said.

Councilmember Mark Legband thanked Coday and the board for presenting its budget to the council.

"I think you're on the right track, and it is going to take a lot of people to work together to make downtown grow, and I think we're going in the right direction," he said.

The public comment period saw both supporters and opponents of BID, including Sandra Murray, who said she saw a sincere desire from the people on the board to help downtown grow.

"That's OK if we have to pay more, because everybody needs to contribute," she said. "We want to have a vibrant downtown. We don't want just our businesses to go, we want everybody to go."

Susan Jacobus said she believed there was a vital importance to BID, but wanted to see what its previous funding had gone toward and wanted more specifics on its projects.

"I don't take issue with the idea of their very existence, I take issue with not having accounting for where the money was spent and an accounting idea of what those future projects are going to be," she said.

BID Board Member Howard Krasne said several of his downtown buildings saw no benefits from the board's projects.

"However, a vital downtown benefits not only the people in the main thoroughfares, but they benefit people on the outside as well," he said. "... I hope that for the benefit of the district, for the benefit of the community, that the council sees the importance of renewing the BID."

Daniel Cech of Petersen Body Shop questioned the work of BID and wanted projects that would benefit all businesses.

"How often do you go to a bank without a laid-out plan of how you're going to spend the money?" he said. "Right now, we don’t have a laid-out plan for the next five years."

Cech said he also visited businesses with protest forms, but several owners didn't want to lose friends or support.

"They are opposed to the BID, but they're afraid to sign it," he said. "To me, that sounds a lot like 1939 Europe. Sorry if I'm being a little blunt."

Board Member Richard Register said the board didn't have the answers to every problem, but was dedicated to planning for downtown.

"We work with this group of dedicated business owners and community leaders to hear things and continue to fight for a vibrant downtown," he said.

Vince O'Connor, another board member, said many businesses including hospitals, banks and car dealerships donated to MainStreet for BID projects.

"Yes, we don't all want to pay more taxes, but we should open our minds to see what it gets for us," he said. "And it gets people into the community, it gets people not just those that work and own in the downtown area, but outside that part of the city itself."

Pam Hopkins, owner of Hopkins Law Office, criticized BID's statement that it would increase taxes or not have a vibrant downtown.

"It's the City of Fremont's responsibility to take care of and address the city’s needs, whether they're downtown or at the east end of town in the subdivisions, with the roads, the sidewalks, etc.," she said. "To suggest that having a BID is the only way to actually take care of downtown is just not accurate."

Hopkins also presented the council with protest forms and said the ordinance language was not consistent with the resolution.

"If the BID goes forward in its current format, that I will be filing an action to have it set aside and have all of the assessments that proposed not only set aside for what is proposed in the future, but what has been assessed up to this point," she said.

Ellis said the previous language stated that if someone didn't pay the BID tax, a lien would be placed on the property. Now, he said criminal action would be taken and a daily fine would be placed.

"I don't know if that's legal or not. It just doesn't sound right for somebody to have to get a fine paid on a daily basis until their tax is paid," he said.

Ellis also said he saw mistakes with the ordinance and questioned why it was brought forward instead of simply making a few line changes.

"I don't like the attitude of the new BID statement, so I believe as a council, we've got some work to do on this new BID before I think it's ready to go forward," he said.

Yerger said he was also confused by the language and troubled by the exemptions.

"I would think that, in fact, we need to do some amendment to the ordinance and the resolution language to sync them up, and that would be for another day," he said. "But more importantly, I don't see how we can take up these protests tonight."

Yerger made a motion to continue the public hearing portion of the discussion until Nov. 30 to determine if the protests are valid.

"The BID, if operating appropriately, perhaps can benefit downtown, but we need to figure that all out, and I don't think we're ready to do that tonight," he said.

With City Administrator Brian Newton set to retire on Jan. 3, 2022, which was unanimously approved by the council, Mayor Joey Spellerberg also made an announcement regarding the position.

Spellerberg announced that Newton's position, which had him handling city administration and utilities general manager, will be split into two separate roles.

"At this point, my hands are tied in trying to go out and find the people we need at this point," he said. "So the sooner we can figure this out, it allows at least me to be able to get out and look for these positions that we're going to need in the city moving forward."

The decision to do so was due to the difficult nature of filling the single role, Spellerberg said. He said a special meeting would be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 to discuss the matter.

The special meeting will also include discussion on the possibility of Fremont starting a creative district and what it would take for the city to do so.

The council also unanimously approved a redistricting of the city, which includes shifting 334 people from Ward 1 and 219 people from Ward 3 to Ward 2.

The decision was made by the Joint Redistricting Committee, which included Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty and Councilmembers Sally Ganem and Dev Sookram.

With the committee's first meeting in September, Ganem said Mytty provided numbers from the 2020 census and maps of the area.

"We were able to discuss the various redistricting possibilities," she said. "And luckily, there wasn't that many that we had to change."

The committee met again in October, with Mytty taking the councilmembers' recommendations to evenly distribute the population of Fremont's four wards.

"Thank you for the work you did and thank you for keeping me in my ward," Jensen said. "You missed me by two houses."

The council also approved several sales of lots at Technology Park, including Allo Communications, an internet, television and telephone service provider.

Another approved lot included Summit Medical Staffing, which Managing Partner Ashley Grohs said was in addition to previously purchased land.

With the company starting at eight employees, Grohs said it now has 48 people employed and is looking to grow more.

"We are expanding, we are growing and we have already outgrown the previous two acres you guys already sold us," he said. "It's been an exciting year-and-a-half for us, with the city's support and the (Greater Fremont Development Council) and everything that everyone's done for us."

The council also had first reading to sell a Tech Park lot to Awesome Koncrete, which was founded three years ago by Kyle Steenblock and Andrew Craig.

"We've just been saving and want to put a new shop up," Steenblock said. "We want to step up and get out of using the garage and renting a storage unit and stuff like that."

Steenblock said the lot would include greenspace and fencing and that the company would keep its equipment inside.

"It looks like Technology Park's where I want to be," he said. "It looks like it's going to be where there's a lot of good businesses there. It's the type of neighborhood I want to be in."

A first reading was also held for Selectel Wireless' Tech Park lot purchase. Teri O'Flaherty said the wireless company had two retail locations and a fulfillment center in Fremont.

"We would like to purchase land so that we can put up a bigger building that will better accommodate our needs," she said.

The council also several recommendations from the Traffic Committee, including removing two "No Parking" signs and adding a stop sign.

During his remarks to the council, Spellerberg also mentioned a joint meeting recently held by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Keene Memorial Library boards.

Spellerberg said the discussion involved the parks department's concerns with the development of the library expansion project moving forward.

"As mayor, it was great to see two boards, maybe with differing opinions, be able to sit together, be able to dialogue, be able to talk to each other, be able to understand what's going on not only in the library but also in the parks and rec department," he said.

The council's next regular meeting will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

