Fremont council criticized about transparency

The Fremont City Council and city staff were criticized during the final meeting of 2022 for allegedly not following the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

Former city council members Brad Yerger – who had only left the council minutes earlier – and Susan Jacobus, who lost a re-election bid in 2020, both criticized the council as a whole as well as assorted city staff who make and manage both meeting agendas and minutes.

The issue stemmed from what is normally a routine consent agenda item done after elections when new council members join the elected body. The new and existing council members are asked to affirm that they’ve both read the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, understand its requirements and have a copy of the act.

Jacobus asked Mayor Joey Spellerberg to remove the item addressing the compliance with the act from the consent agenda so she could make public comments about the issue. Items on the consent agenda are not debated and no public comment is taken unless a specific item is pulled from it and placed on the regular agenda, allowing the public to comment on the issue.

After that item and six others were pulled from the consent agenda by several council members, Jacobus and Yerger, Jacobus took to the public comment lectern to share her views.

She started by asking each council member if they had read the act, understood it and had a copy of the act for review. Jacobus then stated in her opinion, many council members and city staff do not know the rules and fine print of the act nor have copies of it.

“You have several committees not adhering to the Open Meetings Act,” Jacobus alleged, noting that state law requires meeting minutes to be posted to the public 10 days after a meeting. She alleged some committees – such as the airport advisory committee, planning commission and even the city council—do not post minutes in the required time period.

Following Jacobus’ comments, Yerger stepped to the podium for the first of numerous comments he made during the meeting. Yerger asked that a document he had written related to the resolution on open meetings compliance be admitted to the council.

“The Open Meetings Act is critical to effective and lawful management of the city,” Yerger said. “I want the council to continue (delay) this item to the next meeting so new members have time (to learn it). I would respectfully ask the council to continue this so new and current council members can review (the act).”

As he had opined in the Nov. 29 city council meeting, Yerger said city council agendas and resolutions at times – in his belief – skirt the requirements of the Open Meetings Act in assorted manners, notably not being transparent enough.

Following comments from Jacobus and Yerger, newly sworn in council member Paul Von Behren admitted he had not read the act.

“I admit, I’ve not read it,” Von Behren said.

Council member Glen Ellis then said that he agreed with Yerger and Jacobus, noting that strict compliance with the act by the city had been lax in recent years as far as he was concerned.

“I understand we have made a lot of progress improving our agendas and minutes. I still think we have some work to do,” Ellis admitted. “I don’t think the job is over. I think we have work to do to make it better.”

The city has been taken to task for incomplete agendas or minutes in the past, most recently in 2021 when state auditors found that payments made to three former city staff – the city administrator, city attorney and city human resources director – for their departures from city employment were not properly documented in agendas or minutes of the council and potentially not voted on as required by state law.

According to a news article by Omaha CBS station 3NewsNow, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, reportedly lauded the state probe, “for pointing out processes that needed correcting.”

“Since that time, we have a new administration, a new legal team, and have put in correct processes to make sure these insufficiencies don’t happen now,” Spellerberg told CBS news reporters for the June 2021 news article.

On Tuesday night, Spellerberg said he personally has worked hard during his tenure as mayor – he was elected in 2020 – to understand the Open Meetings Act and also learn about how agendas and minutes are created by city staff.

“(We make them) every two weeks … it is a lot of time and effort put into agendas,” Spellerberg said. “It is a focus and we are working extremely hard to improve what we do.”

Council member James Vaughan asked city attorney Travis Jacott if the city had violated the Open Meetings Act.

“I am not aware of any violations,” Jacott told the council.

Council member Sally Ganem said she disagreed with Jacobus and Yerger’s requests to delay a vote on the resolution.

“We can certainly go back and read it (as needed),” Ganem said.

The council then voted on the resolution, approving it in a 6-2 vote. Von Behren and Ellis voted no on the resolution.