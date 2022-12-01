Fremont council denies fireworks request

A local family’s quest to blast off fiery displays of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and at a birthday party in May were extinguished by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday.

The council voted unanimously to deny a request for allowing fireworks displays on Dec. 31, 2022, and on May 2, 2023, from local resident John Marvin. The denial came after at least 20 minutes of debate and discussion about the issue of shooting off fireworks within city limits.

Marvin, who resides in the 500 block of 11th Street in Fremont, made the request for the two shows in late October, sending an email seeking approval for the fireworks displays.

“I was wondering if I can do my own personal fireworks display at my house for my own family not anyone else,” Marvin wrote in his original email. “I do have my business registered in my name with the State of Nebraska for Pyro Kid Pyrotechnics LLC.”

In the email, Marvin said he understood city ordinances prohibit the shooting off of fireworks for the vast majority of the year, with an exception for a brief period of a few days around the Fourth of July holiday.

The use of fireworks inside city limits is laid out in the City of Fremont Code of Ordinances, under section 7-301.j, Discharge of Fireworks.

“Permissible fireworks may be discharged, exploded, or used in the City of Fremont on June 27 through and including July 4 of each year; provided that on such days the discharge and explosion of fireworks shall be permitted during the following times: June 27 through July 3—8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4—8 a.m. to midnight.” The ordinance reads. “The discharge of fireworks within the City of Fremont on any dates or times other than as set out in this section shall require approval from the City Council.”

City staff recommended the request be denied, noting in their report that officials from the Fremont Police Department were opposed to the request.

“After speaking with the police chief, it is recommended that the City Council deny the request due to the number of complaints that the Police Department generally receive regarding fireworks,” City Clerk Tyler Ficken wrote in his report.

Marvin was present at the meeting with three other people, during his comments to the council lobbying for permission to shoot off the fireworks, he told council members he is a fireworks expert who owns a state-licensed fireworks business.

Marvin also said the COVID-19 pandemic had been hard on Americans across the nation, and he believed shooting off fireworks would help lift the spirits of psychologically downtrodden people. He also criticized the city’s fireworks ordinance, saying many residents break the law.

“You guys say it is illegal, but people still do it,” Marvin pleaded. “Why not make it legal?”

Several council members asked questions about the request, with Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan at first stating he was open to possibly approving the request as well as considering amending the city ordinance to allow more dates for the use of fireworks.

However, after two residents spoke to the council and asked members to deny the request, as well as Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem expressing her opposition to the idea due to potential fire hazards to homes, Vaughan rescinded his suggestion.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt also briefly spoke, telling the council the fire department was opposed to the request.