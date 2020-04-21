Fremont Department of Utilities receives national recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont Department of Utilities has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2019. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities. This is the third consecutive year Fremont has received this recognition.

The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities. Fremont Department of Utilities customers experience loss of electricity an average of 16 minutes per year; the national average is 143 minutes per year when there are no major events.

“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Fremont powered,” said Brian Newton, Fremont City Administrator.

