Fremont finalizing 2023 street, road work plans

Officials and staff with the City of Fremont’s Public Works Department are continuing to finalize and fine tune plans for road work and repair projects slated for 2023.

The projects will be detailed to the Fremont City Council during a meeting in January.

Justin Zetterman, assistant director of public works for Fremont, said there are two major projects on the docket for 2023, as well as numerous smaller efforts that are expected to occur. He said he expects to deliver the 2023 work plans to the Fremont City Council on Jan. 31, 2023.

Zetterman said almost all 2022 projects for roads and repairs are done, and normal maintenance will occur over the winter months barring a catastrophic situation that requires attention. For 2023, there are two main projects, he noted.

“One is the resurfacing of Lincoln (Avenue). That’ll go from Fifth Street to 23rd Street,” Zetterman said. “The other big one, is the Bell Street viaduct (overpass), it is a rehabilitation project. The viaduct has shifted a little, it is slowly moving off its supports. It is not falling down. It is a curved viaduct, and that may have caused it to starting moving a little.”

Zetterman said official estimates on the costs of those two larger 2023 projects is not known yet, but he and staff in the department will have estimates of the amount of money each will cost in January.

“In January, we’ll present the one-year and six-year plans to the council,” he added.

For farther out projects, Zetterman said the Broad Street project – which is a result of the city taking over jurisdictional control of the former U.S. Highway 77 in November—will be planned and designed in 2023. That effort will see a range of work done, all of which will be funded by a $3.4 million payment from the state, he added.

“On Broad Street, a big focus (in 2023) we’ll have is working on getting analysis and design done to rehabilitate Broad Street,” Zetterman explained. “We’ll be resurfacing Broad Street and repairing the (Highway 77) viaduct.”

According to city officials, the Broad Street repairs and renovations will be first paid for by the city from the fiscal year budgets for the next two years – with $1.5 million designated in year one and $1.9 million in year two. Once the project is completed, the state will then reimburse the city the full $3.4 million in expenses.

Looking ahead to 2024, Zetterman said nothing has been set in stone as far as repair or rehabilitation projects, but he did note that the resurfacing of First Street is a high priority, especially in the downtown area to Lincoln Avenue.