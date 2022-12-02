Fremont Fire Department to get upgraded CPR machines

The Fremont Fire Department received the go-ahead on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to move forward with the purchase of three new, updated automatic-robot CPR machines for use in city ambulances.

The Fremont City Council approved the actions both partly funding and approving the purchase during their consent agenda vote, which was unanimous. Consent agenda items are not debated or discussed, and multiple items are voted on in one vote by the council in order to save time.

The two actions allow the Fremont Fire Department to receive a grant for $33,268 from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which will be used to buy two of the automated-robotic CPR devices, and then use the funds to buy them. The third device will be purchased with city funds as part of the grant agreement. The grant monies were delegated from the Lester A. Walker Fund, which is part of the FACF.

Fremont Fire Department Chief Todd Bernt said the council took two actions, one accepting the grant and a second item allowing the department to buy the three devices. He said officials are excited to get upgraded, new technology to help save lives.

“We have three older ones that we want to get rid of, we’ve had them for about 10 years,” Bernt said of the current robot CPR machines. “It helps to have an automated CPR device because it frees up a person. Instead of having to do manual CPR, we can have this machine do it. It is more efficient.”

Bernt said the department’s three ambulances all have one device, and the robotic CPR machines are utilized on average 25 to 30 times per year in life-saving care for patients being transported in an ambulance.

“It is more efficient than a human, it allows other life-saving techniques to be done like IVs and giving medications,” he added.

The department will purchase three LUCAS model automated-robotic CPR machines with the grant and city budgeted funds, costing a total of slightly more than $49,706.

In a staff report about the grant funds, Bernt explained the new devices and how they compare to older models currently in use.

“The LUCAS device is a battery-operated medical equipment that does CPR and allows fire department personnel to complete other necessary tasks for the patient,” Bernt wrote in the report. “The fire department currently uses the Zoll Auto Pulse CPR devices. These devices are 10-plus years old. We would like to switch to the LUCAS device through Stryker Medical.”

Among the benefits of the new LUCAS device, Bernt explained in his report, are that it is, “lighter in weight, more compacted, there is no patient weight limitations as compared to the Zoll Auto Pulse which is heavier and there is a 300 pound patient weight limitation when using this device.”

In a promotional brochure attached to the city report on the devices, Dr. Charles Lick, the Medical Director at Buffalo Hospital in New York, explained the benefits of an automated, robotic CPR device.

“We know CPR is difficult to do well. People slow down. They don’t always do it appropriately — even professional rescuers. A machine doesn’t get tired; it is consistent, and consistency is key,” Lick stated in the brochure.