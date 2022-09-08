 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Fremont mayor proposes lowering city's tax levy

  • 0
Joey Spellerberg
Monica Garcia

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced late Wednesday that he will recommend a budget proposal, which, he said, will lower the city’s property tax levy by 7% for the 2023 budget year.

Spellerberg will make the recommendation during the Fremont City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

In 2021-22, the taxes for a home valued at $150,000 was $489. Because of the lower levy, Spellerberg said his proposal will decrease it to $454 – a savings of $35 for the year.

“I have listened closely to what Fremont residents have been sharing with me,” Spellerberg said in a press release. “Fremont residents are very concerned about increasing costs due to record inflation, increasing gas prices and escalating food costs.”

Spellerberg said the proposal lowers the property tax levy, giving relief to property taxpayers.

People are also reading…

“As our property tax base grows, my focus continues to be on controlling our spending and maintaining our strong financial position,” Spellerberg said.

The mayor praised City staff and department heads for their hard work in staying within budget and maintaining our fiscally strong AA- Bond Rating with Standard and Poor’s.

“As our community grows, Fremont is in a strong financial position to address our future needs,” Spellerberg said. “This proposal represents my commitment to lessening the burden on taxpayers.

Spellerberg thanks Fremont residents for sharing their thoughts with him.

Council members will consider the property tax request at Tuesday’s meeting. Council meetings start at 7 p.m. with public comment at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 400 E. Military Ave.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Forever chemicals' spread among people by moving underground, study says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News