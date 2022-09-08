Fremont mayor proposes lowering city's tax levy

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced late Wednesday that he will recommend a budget proposal, which, he said, will lower the city’s property tax levy by 7% for the 2023 budget year.

Spellerberg will make the recommendation during the Fremont City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

In 2021-22, the taxes for a home valued at $150,000 was $489. Because of the lower levy, Spellerberg said his proposal will decrease it to $454 – a savings of $35 for the year.

“I have listened closely to what Fremont residents have been sharing with me,” Spellerberg said in a press release. “Fremont residents are very concerned about increasing costs due to record inflation, increasing gas prices and escalating food costs.”

Spellerberg said the proposal lowers the property tax levy, giving relief to property taxpayers.

“As our property tax base grows, my focus continues to be on controlling our spending and maintaining our strong financial position,” Spellerberg said.

The mayor praised City staff and department heads for their hard work in staying within budget and maintaining our fiscally strong AA- Bond Rating with Standard and Poor’s.

“As our community grows, Fremont is in a strong financial position to address our future needs,” Spellerberg said. “This proposal represents my commitment to lessening the burden on taxpayers.

Spellerberg thanks Fremont residents for sharing their thoughts with him.

Council members will consider the property tax request at Tuesday’s meeting. Council meetings start at 7 p.m. with public comment at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 400 E. Military Ave.