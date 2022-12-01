Fremont OKs 23rd Street traffic light study

Safety concerns along most of 23rd Street have worried residents and officials in Fremont for years.

Now city officials have approved a traffic signal study to recommend improvements at nine intersections along the key business corridor.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved awarding the contract to do the 2022 Traffic Signal Improvements Project to JEO Consulting Group, of Lincoln, for a total of $185,000 over four years.

Justin Zetterman, assistant director of public works for the City of Fremont, explained the study to the city council, telling the eight members present and Mayor Joey Spellerberg that of the eight intersections to be examined, two in particular were of critical importance.

Those first priority, he explained, is the “five-point” intersection of Bell Street and 23rd Street, which also includes the unusual “fifth point” of North Yager Road, which is about 50 yards before the main light-signaled intersection.

However, outgoing Ward 4 Council Member Brad Yerger requested that a ninth intersection to be examined, the currently un-lighted intersection of 23rd Street and Deer Crossing.

The intersection has no traffic signal and only the Sonic fast food restaurant to the south attracting vehicle traffic, however one of the newly planned elementary schools from Fremont Public Schools is being planned for the land south of the eatery.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations for the Fremont Public Schools, confirmed that a school – Deer Pointe Elementary School – is being planned for the land adjacent to the un-signaled road.

Yerger said that new school, along with an expected residential development between Luther Road and Diers Parkway will create a likely need for a controlled signal at the 23rd Street and Deer Crossing intersection. His request to add the ninth intersection to the study was accepted.

Yerger also made extensive comments to the council, Zetterman and city staff about the project and traffic signal study, also requesting that a solution to the “five-point” intersection at Bell and 23rd street be added to the study to include a solution to the North Yager Road. The initial proposal did not include examining the North Yager Road conundrum.

Zetterman agreed with that addition, as did other council members, and it was included into the project.

“Until something is done (at Bell and 23rd streets), it will continue to be a problem,” Zetterman added.

According to the city staff report on the project, “The 2022 Traffic Signal Improvements Project is to increase the functionality of the existing traffic signals on 23rd Street from Somers Avenue to Diers Parkway.

“Improvements consist of modernizing equipment, optimizing signal timings and pedestrian upgrades. The 2022 project represents the first year of a five-phase annual project. Subsequent year’s work will be brought before the Council for approval of the future amendments to the contract,” the report states. “The 2022 project will evaluate eight intersections along 23rd Street. These are along 23rd St. at Somers Ave, Nye Ave., Broad St., Clarkson St., Bell St., Lincoln Ave., Luther Road and Diers Parkway. This assessment will identify existing system deficiencies and provide direction on prioritizing improvement needs for each intersection to be constructed. The assessment will be followed by survey and design of the signal system infrastructure. For the first year of the project, the design and construction of improvements will be focused on 23rd and Bell streets.”

In addition to Yerger’s two amendments to the original resolution, he also demanded that the name of the project be changed to 2023, from 2022, telling those in attendance he felt it was impossible to complete the study in the final six weeks of this year, and because the study technically begins in 2023.

The timeline for the traffic signal study goes through four years, with $75,000 in costs in 2023; $35,000 in costs in 2024; $40,000 in costs in 2025; and ending in 2026, with a $35,000 cost in the final year. Initial estimates on the construction expenses for the finished work is $850,000, however the staff report states that price tag could increase.