Fremont to waive utility bill penalties through June due to COVID-19 pandemic

Fremont City Council approved a resolution to waive utility penalties and disconnects through June.
The resolution doesn't waive regular monthly utility bill payments. Instead, it states the city will not apply penalties and will stop disconnecting accounts for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This kind of caught us by surprise when COVID-19 first started," City Administrator Brian Newton said.
Newton said the city was late in the game to waive penalties because of disconnects still going on from January and February.
"After that, we started waiving penalties and didn't do disconnects," he said.
Newton made it clear that the bill will still be owed if not paid for on time, but the city simply won't introduce penalties for nonpayment or disconnect utilities. He likened it to the way the city approaches disconnects during the winter.
"The disconnects are similar to the winter, we just won't go out due to COVID-19," he said.
Newton estimated the waiver would cost the city around $100,000 due to the likelihood that some will take advantage of the resolution.
"There are going to be folks taking advantage of this," he said. "The estimated figure is a guess. There will be folks who don't pay and at the end of the term just disappear. This isn't a release of responsibility for paying bills."
Newton said the city usually sends "a couple hundred" disconnect notices a month. Spring usually marks an uptick in the number of disconnect notices distributed.
Newton said he will return to the city council to request additional forgiveness after the June billing cycle if necessary.
Councilmember Linda McClain recommended that customers donate to the Utility and Infrastructure Board Care and Share Program. The fund allows customers to submit voluntary contributions to help other customers who need assistance paying their utility bills.
"I encourage people to participate in the Care and Share utilities fund," she said. "I talked with [Newton] about printing forms that could be sent with utilities bills to help build up the utilities fund."
Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Councilmember Susan Jacobus. The motion passed unanimously.
"During tough times, people are in tight financial situations," Newton said. "This is just to give them some breathing room. We'll gladly work out payment terms once this is all done."
