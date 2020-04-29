Fremont to waive utility bill penalties through June due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont City Council approved a resolution to waive utility penalties and disconnects through June.

The resolution doesn't waive regular monthly utility bill payments. Instead, it states the city will not apply penalties and will stop disconnecting accounts for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This kind of caught us by surprise when COVID-19 first started," City Administrator Brian Newton said.

Newton said the city was late in the game to waive penalties because of disconnects still going on from January and February.

"After that, we started waiving penalties and didn't do disconnects," he said.

Newton made it clear that the bill will still be owed if not paid for on time, but the city simply won't introduce penalties for nonpayment or disconnect utilities. He likened it to the way the city approaches disconnects during the winter.

"The disconnects are similar to the winter, we just won't go out due to COVID-19," he said.

Newton estimated the waiver would cost the city around $100,000 due to the likelihood that some will take advantage of the resolution.