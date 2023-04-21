Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg talked about the community’s ability to rally during tough times.

Other community leaders and residents spoke of the city’s growth, good facilities and strong network of churches. At the same time, they mentioned the need for more childcare and another retail clothing store.

Leaders gathered Monday afternoon when Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) hosted a Town Talk at Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont. Representatives from the state network of public radio and TV stations were in Fremont to build relationships and contacts with local residents.

“We want to connect with Nebraskans from across the state and tell their stories,” said Maggie Berndt, community engagement manager. “We do that on air with our coverage on TV and radio and on the web. This is a way for us to come into the community and hear directly from our audience.”

Nebraska Public Media has been hosting Town Talks in large and small cities across the state, inviting people from all community sectors to share their perspectives.

“This is really an opportunity for us to listen and learn,” Berndt said. “We take notes back to the station. We share them with our colleagues and I think we try to find common themes, common threads that we can use in what we do. It helps us get a better understanding of the community.”

Molly Delaney, chief strategy officer for Nebraska Public Media, asked residents what they see as the community’s strengths, challenges and their vision for the future.

Shawn Shanahan-Brown talked about community cooperation as one of Fremont’s strengths.

Shanahan-Brown is executive director of development and community health for Methodist Fremont Health/Fremont Health Foundation.

During the session at Milady, Shanahan-Brown said 84 people attended another recent meeting to address a need for transportation in the city. She sees this as an indication that people want to learn how they can solve the problem together. She believes whenever there is an issue, barrier or struggle, people network to determine how they can make something good happen.

She cited another example.

“I look back at the flood (of 2019) and the needs in our community. Every single church, every business, every community member – I feel like every single person pitched in to make it a better place and to have a successful outcome,” Shanahan-Brown said.

Spellerberg said he wasn’t mayor when Fremont basically became an island after floodwaters made roads impassable. But the current mayor described Fremont Municipal Airport as a huge asset as it provided the only way to get provisions into the city at that time.

He also recalled the outpouring of people who went to Gerhold Concrete Company to fill sandbags to try and stop encroaching floodwaters.

“Every class, every type of person – we were all there filling sandbags for the purpose of protecting our community,” Spellerberg said.

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, cited other strengths she sees.

“We’re growing like crazy. Between new businesses, the inland port authority coming in, there’s a lot of opportunity and growth taking place,” Lea said. “It’s evident from the downtown, too. Almost all the buildings are full and vibrant. It’s great to see all that happen.”

In February, Fremont was chosen as one of the first inland port authorities in Nebraska, which can allow for economic growth and employment opportunities.

FNBO Commercial Banker Matthew Mueller talked about what he described as the revamp of Fremont Public Schools buildings.

FPS is involved with multiple projects associated with the $123 million voter-approved bond issue. Projects include construction of new buildings for three elementary schools and construction of a new Career and Technical Education center at Fremont High School along with extensive remodeling.

Representatives from Midland University, the Fremont Family YMCA, which is the largest Y in the nation, and other entities were at the meeting.

Lori Ethier. vice president for undergraduate enrollment and marketing for Midland, talked about how it draws people to Fremont.

“Fifty-six percent of the students at Midland are in-state,” Ethier said, noting that rest come from out of state. “We’re an importer of talent, which means our graduates are staying here, because of the community that’s provided to them so that’s exciting for us.”

Like Spellerberg, Z Heller, an aerial photographer, touted Fremont’s airport.

“It brings in a lot of business jets,” Heller said, noting that people from larger and smaller firms come in these aircraft to the airport.

Joking that he was from a foreign planet called “Iowa,” the Rev. Duane Miller commended Methodist Fremont Health.

Miller has served as transitional lead pastor at Fremont’s First Lutheran Church for about a year.

“The hospital here is a phenomenal facility,” Miller said. “I was so impressed with the level of services, the state of the quality of the facility and the services.

Miller also has been impressed by the levels of care for seniors independent, assisted living, memory care and rehabilitation throughout the town.

Denise Kay, president of Friends of Keene Memorial Library, described the library’s value to the community.

Kay noted that the library provides technology for people who don’t have it. They can use Wi-Fi at no charge at the facility, now housed in Fremont City Auditorium as renovation and expansion is taking place in the library’s permanent Broad Street location.

She added that library programs, like the Summer Reading Program, are provided at no cost to the community.

“To me, the library’s a big hub, especially with technology world,” Kay said, adding that the expansion will have conference rooms with Wi-Fi hookups for meetings.

Fremonter Barbara Coke highlighted the work of local churches.

“The churches are very supportive of nonprofit groups like Rebuilding Together, like Habitat (for Humanity) and Lutheran Family Services,” Coke said.

Mueller mentioned foreseen city growth.

“We’re trying to get ready for that next growth phase,” Mueller said, noting the population is at about 27,000. “I think we’ll be over 30,000 by the time they take that census again.”

Delaney asked Fremonters about challenges.

Lea discussed the workforce.

“Just like every other community, workforce is huge,” Lea said. “We’ve got tons of businesses hiring all the time. It’s getting enough bodies into the community to work here and keep all our businesses going strong.”

She also addressed the need for more childcare in Fremont, a need being seen nationwide.

“We’ve got some great places,” Lea said of the daycares. “I think it’s the hours, though. A lot of our daycares are 6 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) and we have a lot people working overnights or early mornings.”

Delaney also asked Fremonters what they’d like to have in town. Kay and Mueller indicated a need for more retail clothing stores.

Looking to the future, Spellerberg talked about how the community worked together not only during the flood, but the pandemic. There were tough discussions and tough issues.

“But I think that’s what made us stronger together to where now we are able to go through these growing pains that we will be going through,” Spellerberg said. “I think we’re on the cusp of coming into our own ….”

Early in his comments, Spellerberg described how he sees Fremont.

“I feel like we represent hometown America,” he said. “It’s a great place to live, work and raise your family. … Everybody’s willing to help here. I think we have a small-town feel, but big city opportunities with our location to Omaha and other areas of Nebraska. This is a great place to make home.”