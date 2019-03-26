The Dodge/Sarpy/Douglas County Farm Service Agency office is hosting two informational meetings for agricultural producers in the area who have been affected by flooding.
Both meetings will be held on Tuesday, April 2. The first is at 10 a.m. at the Mohr Auditorium at 650 County Road 13 Boulevard in Scribner. The second is at 2 p.m. at the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Producers will hear about some of the programs that the FSA is working to implement that could aid producers during flood recovery.
There will be presentations from Bryan Ralston, Jay Schroeder and Wes Finkner of the FSA. Nathan Mueller and Keith Glewen of the UNL Extension office will also present.
Among the topics of discussion will be an explanation of how producers could make use of the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), an assistance fund that helps farmers repair farmland damaged during natural disasters.
Producers who qualify for the assistance can receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $200,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence, according to information provided to the Tribune by Ralston.
Producers can contact the Dodge/Sarpy/Douglas County FSA office between March 25 to May 25 to inquire about the assistance.
They must file an application for cost-share assistance, a local FSA County Committee must conduct an onsite inspection of the area and an agency responsible for technical assistance must make a needs determination.
Call the Dodge/Sarpy/Douglas County FSA at (402) 721-8455.
At Tuesday’s meetings, there will also be information regarding how producers could apply for loans.
Other opportunities through the FSA include the Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides assistance to producers who have lost livestock in excess of normal mortality due to weather.
The Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency also announced that it had opened the temporary use of “Conservation Reserve Program” acres for emergency livestock grazing — effective immediately and ending on April 30.
Participants of the CRP program who use this option need to obtain a modified conservation plan, which includes emergency grazing provisions, from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
CRP participants can allow others to use their CRP acres under this emergency grazing authorization, however the livestock owners also will need to complete FSA paperwork indicating their grazing land was adversely impacted by severe weather.