Future of Joint Law Enforcement Center in limbo following split city council vote

Ellis said he’s supportive of upgrading the facility, but he felt the burden being placed on citizens to answer all three questions presented by Jacobus before voting yes or no on the ballot was too heavy.

“I think we’re just not giving the citizens the proper voice and figuring out how to move forward with this plan,” he said. “This has been going on for a long, long time, so it frustrates me that we get down to the point where we just have to accept what’s here or we don’t.”

Yerger agreed with Ellis, saying there had never been an opportunity for the public to formally weigh in on the project before the summer.

He also called the urgency being placed behind the ballot language “unnecessary.”

“We could have put this on the agenda, the ballot language could have been put on the council’s agenda, long before this even if in fact we were still working on architectural design work,” Yerger said.

Yerger added that there hasn’t been unanimous public support on the item, either. He pointed to limited attendance at the previous two public comment sessions hosted by the city as examples of lacking citizen input.