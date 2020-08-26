Future of Joint Law Enforcement Center in limbo following split city council vote

The future of the Joint Law Enforcement Center has been muddied following a split vote on a resolution to approve ballot language for the upcoming general election during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The 3-3 vote failed after council members raised concerns about the location and last-minute timing of the resolution. Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus all voted against the motion.
Councilmembers Matt Bechtel and Mark Legband were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said Bechtel was absent from the meeting due to work obligations and that the Legband family was recovering from an undisclosed issue.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $18,100,000, with the city paying for $10,317,000 and Dodge County paying for $7,783,000.
The proposed center would be placed at 29th Street and Yager Road. It would provide a shared facility for the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.
Jacobus said she felt the ballot should include three separate questions; asking voters if they felt comfortable with the city’s bond issue, if they want to build a law enforcement center with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and if they were comfortable with the location.
“That Fremont city person is going to be taxed for $18 million in bonds,” she said. “I don’t think this is just a one-part ballot question.”
Assistant city administrator Shane Wimer said the ballot would include a two-part question. Both the city and county bond issue would appear on the general ballot, if passed.
“I think the question really begs is that the citizens, if they don’t want or disagree with any of your statements, they would vote that they don’t want the joint law enforcement center at all, so it would kill itself all the way through,” he said. “If they agree with all those things, they would vote yes.”
Councilmember Linda McClain said she would be in favor of adding some clarification to the resolution that would explicitly state the location of the center.
“I would be in favor of, for clarification’s sake, of providing some kind of location because some people who haven’t paid attention might not know,” she said.
Wimer said the city plans to educate the community on the law enforcement center, including its location, in the coming months. He said adding or changing any language in the resolution means that it would be forced to go back for attorney approval.
“This has to be to the county clerk by Sept. 1,” he said. “If it’s not to the city clerk or county clerk by Sept. 1, it doesn’t go on the November ballot. The project’s killed.”
Ellis said he was frustrated by the lack of time council had to voice its concerns regarding the ballot language.
“This always happens,” he said. “It always has to be done today or it can’t happen. This has to stop.”
Ellis said council needs to be given the opportunity to discuss the language of the resolution in detail without having to worry about a last-minute deadline.
“We are the voice of the people, and to bring something to us and say ‘it’s today or not, is not acceptable,” he said.
Wimer said council previously had more time, but it asked to pause the development of design plans to collect public input before moving forward.
Council previously approved a resolution in late April that allowed Kansas City-based architectural group Police Facility Design Group to move forward with schematic designs to present to the public.
Following public comment, council again approved a resolution authorizing the group to move forward with design development services for the project.
In total, the schematics and design development phase of the project cost the city $432,146.
“In all honesty, sir, we had more time before, but you had requested that us extend this out and go out to the community more, which tightened up your timeline for you to make a decision,” Wimer said.
Ellis said he’s supportive of upgrading the facility, but he felt the burden being placed on citizens to answer all three questions presented by Jacobus before voting yes or no on the ballot was too heavy.
“I think we’re just not giving the citizens the proper voice and figuring out how to move forward with this plan,” he said. “This has been going on for a long, long time, so it frustrates me that we get down to the point where we just have to accept what’s here or we don’t.”
Yerger agreed with Ellis, saying there had never been an opportunity for the public to formally weigh in on the project before the summer.
He also called the urgency being placed behind the ballot language “unnecessary.”
“We could have put this on the agenda, the ballot language could have been put on the council’s agenda, long before this even if in fact we were still working on architectural design work,” Yerger said.
Yerger added that there hasn’t been unanimous public support on the item, either. He pointed to limited attendance at the previous two public comment sessions hosted by the city as examples of lacking citizen input.
“I think we’re wrongly assuming, as [Ellis] pointed out, that the voters have already approved it,” he said. “They have not. They have not approved the location. They have not approved the overall cost because we’ve not shared that with them and when only 13 people or so came to the public comment meetings, that’s not really full citizen input.”
Yerger urged for transparency on the ballot measure. That would include adding the location, overall cost and other items onto the ballot for the voter.
“They need to understand that while they’re voting on this,” he said.
Getzschman said the process to bring a joint law enforcement center to the community has been in the works for more than a decade. It started without support from the sheriff’s department, but Getzschman said previous councils continued working to find a way to upgrade facilities while saving taxpayer money.
The interlocal agreement between the city and county not only follows trends across other towns across the state, but it would cut down on costs.
“We have to save money and, as an organization, we haven’t worked together to do that,” Getzschman said.
He said the process for creating the center largely mirrored what was done to renovate the city auditorium.
Getzschman said an engineer and architect were hired to create conceptual drawings, which were later displayed during public meetings.
“We might have 35-40 people with those three showings, but you know what? We had a lot of people who wanted the city auditorium,” he said. “We went forward with a $2 million bond issue and, basically, the language was ‘do you want the city auditorium re-modeled and brought back to life, in reality.’”
Getzschman reiterated that the total estimated cost of the project is $18.1 million, with some soft costs included.
“I think that’s about as exact as we can get it,” he said.
He added that Wimer sent those numbers to council earlier in the week.
“So, at the end of the day, you knew where the numbers were,” he said. “You knew where it was located. The ballot language is this. It’s pretty simple.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen said he visited both meetings and believes the current location is exactly where both the police and sheriff’s department want the Joint Law Enforcement Center to be.
“I’m sure, with what happens between now and the election, with some more of these meetings with the public, they can see and know exactly where it’s going to be,” he said.
Getzschman attempted to revisit the failed resolution at the end of Tuesday’s meeting under a section of the city’s municipal code.
Muncipal code 2-108 (2) allows the presiding officer to refer back to any order of business after passing it, if there is no objection from any council member.
Yerger raised an objection that prevented council from revisiting the resolution. He said he didn’t see a purpose in revisiting an item that had already been discussed and voted upon.
“Having not been able to come to a consensus or something that was going to be timely enough because we’d have to go back to legal, we wouldn’t be able to make the deadline,” he said.
Jacobus, who previously attempted to make a motion to revisit the item to reach a compromise, said council has the ability to modify the ballot to include the location of the Joint Law Enforcement Center to the ballot in enough time to allow for attorney approval.
“There’s no reason why we can’t add a small verbiage dealing with location and reconsider this tonight,” she said. “ ... I think all of us would like to move forward with this and get this to the voters and if this is the one sticking point then why not just throw that language in there.”
Yerger stood by his objection, saying he believed there were other issues brought up beside the location of the center that need to be revisited.
“I think a special meeting is a better way to approach any changes to the ballot language,” he said. “We should have brought this to council for discussion on ballot language long before tonight and there’s no excuse for not having done that.”
On Wednesday night, the city released its agenda for a special council meeting on Monday to reconsider the ballot language resolution.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers on 400 E. Military Ave.
