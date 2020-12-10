Getzschman, Spellerberg share remarks as first mayoral transition in a decade occurs

Spellerberg said Fremont’s future is bright, filled with “energy, optimism and enthusiasm.”

“[It is] a future not about any one person, but about the power of coming together and putting faith in each other, a future that says there’s no limit to what we can accomplish,” he said.

As mayor, Spellerberg committed to an open-minded approach that included listening to constituents.

“No one puts higher expectations on me than myself,” he said. “This is the work ethic I will bring to this office. I will also bring the positive energy and enthusiasm needed to lead our community into the future.”

Spellerberg also addressed members of city council, saying he expects members to find a way to come together for the “greater good.”

“We are all one team,” he said. “This is not about us, so disagreements and civil debate is good, but let us remember that we must work to find common good and help our community move forward.”

Throughout his tenure in office, Spellerberg said one of his goals is to meet each of the more than 300 city employees and staff across varying departments and positions.