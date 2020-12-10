Getzschman, Spellerberg share remarks as first mayoral transition in a decade occurs

After 15 years of service in public office, beginning as an appointed member of the Fremont City Council and culminating in a decade-long tenure as the city’s mayor, Scott Getzschman handed over the reigns to the city’s newly elected Mayor Joey Spellerberg during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Before ceding his seat to Spellerberg, Getzschman took time to thank former Mayor Skip Edwards, past and present council members and city staff for their hard work, advice and guidance during his tenure.
“Fremont has seen tremendous growth and none of it would have been possible without their dedicated leadership and their guidance,” he said. “... They truly are a professional and dedicated team making Fremont a community we can all be proud of.”
Getzschman said that hard work and dedication was never more evident than during the 2019 floods that affected the Fremont area. In his eyes, efforts from members of the city and community played a vital role in protecting and rebuilding the community.
“I will never forget the hard work and dedication of this staff that initial week of March 2019,” he said. “It truly was amazing and we’re a better community for it.”
Getzschman also pointed to recent news of Fremont’s strong long-term credit rating from S&P Global as another marker of growth.
S&P Global, the largest credit rating agency in the country, rates borrowers on a scale from AAA to D. The agency provides opinions on creditworthiness and financial strength.
“That’s amazing news and allows us to receive lower interest rates on the highway allocation bonds for the Southeast Beltway,” he said.
Finally, Getzschman thanked his wife, Judy, for her support through his time in public office.
“She’s truly been my partner during this entire process,” he said. “I’ve been truly blessed. She’s been a big part of our success over the past 10 years.”
Before handing over his seat, Getzschman also challenged the newly elected council to focus on the city’s upcoming comprehensive plan, saying it will lay the groundwork for future growth in the city for the next two decades.
“It will take dedication, communication and collaboration as council members,” he said. “Thank you all in advance for your hard work and service. The reward will mean continued growth and development for Fremont and all of its citizens.”
Upon taking the seat as mayor for the first time, Spellerberg took time to thank the people of Fremont and congratulated newly elected Councilmembers Sally Ganem, Dev Sookram and Vern Gibson.
“I look forward to working with all of you as we help Fremont be the best place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.
Spellerberg said Fremont’s future is bright, filled with “energy, optimism and enthusiasm.”
“[It is] a future not about any one person, but about the power of coming together and putting faith in each other, a future that says there’s no limit to what we can accomplish,” he said.
As mayor, Spellerberg committed to an open-minded approach that included listening to constituents.
“No one puts higher expectations on me than myself,” he said. “This is the work ethic I will bring to this office. I will also bring the positive energy and enthusiasm needed to lead our community into the future.”
Spellerberg also addressed members of city council, saying he expects members to find a way to come together for the “greater good.”
“We are all one team,” he said. “This is not about us, so disagreements and civil debate is good, but let us remember that we must work to find common good and help our community move forward.”
Throughout his tenure in office, Spellerberg said one of his goals is to meet each of the more than 300 city employees and staff across varying departments and positions.
“Please know I’m always here if you need me and my doors are always open,” he said. “No matter what your job is, you’re important and appreciated.”
Spellerberg’s goal for Fremont throughout his tenure is to grow the city under a unified purpose.
“My goal as mayor is to grow Fremont together, that years down the road you can see our thriving community coming together under one common goal, with a unity of purpose that we may live up to our honorable calling to promote life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “Our local government exists for the people, by the people, and our representation as mayor and city council may serve you to the highest standard.”
