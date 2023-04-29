Megan Skiles knows how critical growth is to a community.

Skiles is executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council.

The GFDC works with community partners to help retain and create jobs, attract business and improve the quality of life in the greater Fremont area.

Skiles has worked toward these goals since she started at GFDC in September 2021. She’s seen an increase in numbers of companies looking to relocate to Fremont or existing businesses wanting to expand.

Now, she’s an adviser to the newly formed Inland Port Authority board, which will work to draw more industry — and thus more jobs — to Fremont.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg commends Skiles.

“Megan Skiles is an exceptional leader and visionary for the Greater Fremont Development Council,” Spellerberg said. “Her efforts have been instrumental in securing our designation as one of Nebraska’s first Inland Port Authorities. Her work to support our local industry, develop housing, attract new capital investment, and bring high paying jobs will give much benefit to our community in the future.”

Skiles, who grew up in McCook, graduated in 2013 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in international business. She worked in the travel industry for a couple years before working in the Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s economic development department.

“My first job there was answering requests from out-of-market companies looking to establish a presence in the greater Omaha area or in Nebraska,” Skiles said.

GFDC is a partner with the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership, which includes Dodge and seven other counties.

“What’s good for one county creates new business and new opportunity for some of the surrounding counties, too. The local economy doesn’t stop at the county lines,” Skiles said, adding, “Our workforce is mobile and we need to partner together to create initiatives and opportunity for our whole region.”

Many local businesses hire people who live in Omaha and commute to Fremont, she said. Businesses in Fremont have access to a larger market, because of the city’s close proximity to Omaha.

While still with the Omaha Chamber, Skiles had different roles, which included running an ag council, a manufacturing council and sitting on site development advisory groups. She then traveled to the East and West coasts in the United States, and internationally, working to recruit new companies to Nebraska and the greater Omaha area.

Because GFCD has a partnership with the Greater Omaha council, Skiles previously worked with two of her predecessors: Cecilia Harry and Garry Clark.

Skiles then learned GFDC had an opening for executive director. Given her regional view and familiarity with the Fremont area, she applied for the position.

“When this opportunity came up, it was really appealing to me, because I knew that Fremont was ripe for growth opportunity. I was excited about that,” she said.

GFDC focuses on attracting new businesses, while retaining existing local businesses and helping them expand, along with workforce development and quality of life — the last of which involves encouraging and recruiting more housing development in the area.

Inland Port Authority

The GFDC board, the City of Fremont and Dodge County have been pursuing the Nebraska Municipal Port Authority Act. This act allows for the creation of a governing board that would manage an inland port district.

Skiles said the purpose of the inland port authority act is to help create shovel-ready sites for industrial development, which can include an advanced manufacturing plant, warehousing and distribution or a new rail service to existing businesses that need more transportation options.

Skiles said the GFDC spent a lot of time educating the public and elected officials about why the community should pursue this opportunity.

GFDC played a major, supporting role in the city’s applying for a designation as an inland port authority from the state. In February, Fremont was chosen as one of the first inland port authorities in Nebraska.

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman has been appointed chairman of the inland port authority board, which can buy, sell and lease land, issue revenue bonds and apply for grants.

GFDC hired an engineering firm to look at the port authority area, which consists of 1,500 acres southeast of the city. The engineering firm will help the board understand the site’s potential and how it might develop.

“A variety of things can happen there for industrial uses,” Skiles said.

Interest from companies

Skiles talked about businesses looking at Fremont as a future location.

“Every year, we get these requests from companies that are looking to relocate to Fremont or existing businesses that want to expand here,” Skiles said. “We’ve seen that interest in our community grow. In 2019, we saw probably a little over 20 requests for industrial prospects, but last year we had over 40 industrial prospects.”

In their real estate strategies, most companies are looking at multiple areas.

“So we might be competing with other communities in Nebraska, but we’re likely also competing with communities in Iowa and Texas. We need to have a site and a local economy that’s attractive enough to beat out our competitors,” she said.

With the port authority, the community is creating a more attractive site to win some of these prospects into this area.

Why growth is vital

Here’s where Skiles points out how crucial growth is to a community.

“Fremont has seen a lot of growth of businesses, but our population remains stagnant as a community and the population of the state has had very conservative growth,” Skiles said. “At some point, if you see a legacy industry leave or which is suffering — and there’s not new opportunities for people and jobs coming in—you’re very susceptible to pretty rapid population loss.”

This can mean people leave the community, because they can’t find jobs. The tax base becomes smaller and, ultimately, the community struggles.

“Having this growth mindset helps to make sure there’s a diverse set of companies within a community. It makes your economy more stable,” she said.

Opportunities for future generations

Skiles points out something else.

“A lot of the manufacturing requests that we’re seeing now are what we call, ‘advance manufacturing,’ and so they’re high-paying jobs,” Skiles said. “Ultimately, it’s about creating a community where kids, who are in school today, can see themselves working in in the future.”

That means if kids want to be engineers, there are jobs in Fremont for them. If they want to be pastry chefs, there’s a market big enough to support them.

“It’s about creating and maintaining opportunity for future generations,” Skiles said.

GFDC will work with the inland port authority board, which will be its own government entity, to recruit businesses that could locate within district and work with site development.

“It’s a really exciting time and it’s going to take a lot of time,” Skiles said. “These things don’t happen overnight.”

Skiles said it could take six months or five years, before a company might want to invest in this area.

“The more money they’re investing in a new facility — most of the time — the longer it takes them to make that decision,” she said.

Fremont’s advantages for companies

Skiles points out advantages to companies locating in Fremont.

“We’re very centrally located in the United States so they can get their product to the majority of the United States within 48 hours of our location,” she said.

She cites the transportation network in this area, which includes U.S. 275, and good proximity to Interstate 80 and Interstate 29. In addition, the city’s close proximity to Lincoln and Omaha allows it to have a larger workforce than a community of 26,000 would have otherwise.

Skiles points to the new Fremont Southeast Beltway, a four-lane divided expressway on the south side of Fremont, as attractive to companies looking to expand here.

She believes the community is investing in itself, citing the $123 million bond issue approved by voters for Fremont Public Schools in September 2021 with projects that include three new elementary school buildings and a new Career and Technical Education center at Fremont High School.

Housing developers

GFDC does much behind-the-scenes work, such as making low-interest loans available to housing developers for more projects in the area. It helped recruit the developer, which used the housing loan funds, to turn the previously unused 505 building downtown into a place with 28 apartments.

“Our funds have also been utilized in the Fremont Commons (apartments) project, and the Bluestem Commons, a housing development, north of town, and it’s also been used for single-family homes in Scribner as well,” Skiles said.

Skiles enjoys the variety of her job.

“No two days are the same,” she said. “I like to think of myself as a lifelong learner and this job really allows me to exercise that. We have a really great team here and a really great board of directors – that makes a huge difference.”