The Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) has received as many as six submittals from developers hoping to create rural workforce housing in Dodge County, Executive Director Garry Clark told the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
Those developers are seeking funding provided by a loan fund that was recently established by GFDC, with assistance from a $850,000 grant from Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development.
There has been a lot of interest from developers from around the county in utilizing the fund, Clark told the board. GFDC currently has a list of 15 potential projects that may be interested in utilizing the fund.
“We’ve received tons of calls from developers,” he said.
The fund totals $1.8 million, consisting of the money provided by the state, through the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund, as well as funds raised locally by GFDC.
It acts as a “revolving loan fund” for developers, where money will be loaned out to developers who are seeking to build workforce housing, Clark told the board.
“They can use it for the purchase of land, they can use it for bridge lending, they can use it for gap financing … but they have to return those fund to us,” Clark said. “There’s also a component of this fund that will allow for down payment and closing cost assistance that we’ll hopefully roll that out in 2019.”
Clark said there’s often a misconception that “workforce housing” means low-income or “shabby housing,” but that it actually is housing designed for “pretty much everyone who’s still working and not retired.”
“That includes a whole range of people,” Clark said.
The deadline for applications is this Friday, he told the Tribune.
GFDC had previously conducted the Dodge County Housing Study which discovered that Dodge County already needed more than 800 housing units within Fremont and Dodge County. After factoring in expected economic growth brought on by the incoming Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry chicken plant, which is expected to bring in around 1,000 workers, the number needed housing units for the county jumps to 1500, with 1100 required for Fremont alone.
Clark also told the board that GFDC had recently partnered with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which would create funding to allow GFDC to hire a “housing development manager” position for all of Dodge County.
GFDC is currently advertising for the position.
“We’re looking for someone with a little bit of housing experience, not a whole lot, but someone that can hit the ground working and basically be a catalyst to support the development projects that we will try to use this fund for and maybe create other funds,” Clark told the board.