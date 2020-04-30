Goos, Gubbels competing for state school board

Two Nebraskans with plenty of experience on area school boards are vying for the District 3 seat on the State Board of Education in this year's primary.
The district encompasses the northeastern corner of the state (Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Burt, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Pierce, Wayne, Thurston, Knox, Cedar, Dixon and Dakota counties).
Mike Goos, who resigned his seat on the Columbus School Board earlier this year following the passing of his wife, Tracy, is jumping back into the election pool. His opponent is Norfolk School Board member Patti Gubbels.
Each are hoping to replace Rachel Wise of Oakland, who is leaving the board after two terms.
Goos, who comes from a family of educators, is a former school psychologist and served three terms, or 12 years, on the CPS Board.
He said his main goal behind his campaign for the statewide position is the emphasis on standardized testing.
“It hurts students and it hurts faculty,” Goos noted. “We get into an emphasis on arbitrary measures.”
Although he said he believes standardized tests can have benefits, such as setting accountability for educational practices, Goos noted the testing causes students, parents and teachers to put their focus on scores that may or may not matter.
“We (have got to) get back local control of our school districts,” he said, noting that this trickles back down into students causing the students to be seen as a group instead of individuals.
The other issue Goos has with standardized testing is that underperforming schools are penalized when the reason behind the low test scores may be out of the school’s control.
“The reason I’m so passionate about education is that it’s the great equalizer,” he said. “It levels the playing field.”
Goos said he believes that all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, should have the same access to education.
“We have to make sure all students receive the same level of high quality education,” he noted.
Additionally, Goos looks to provide students with a wide range of opportunities as not everyone will succeed in college. For example, trade schools or manufacturing fields need to be offered to youth as well as higher education.
“We need to expose kids to every walk of life,” he said.
Gubbels is the vice president of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education and the Region 16 director and a legislative committee member for the Nebraska Association of School Boards, according to a press release. Region 16 encompasses Platte, Colfax, Madison, Stanton, Butler and Saunders counties.
She brings several years of experience on the Norfolk board, not to mention 40 years as a parent and taxpayer in that district. She said she feels that her experience on the board and as a mentor for teachers makes her a unique candidate for the state board.
"I am passionate about education. I believe quality education is one of the most important resources we can give children, youth, and adults. I am proud to live in Nebraska because we have some of the best education systems in the country," Gubbels said. "Serving on the Nebraska State School Board would afford me the opportunity to provide strong educational leadership and use the expertise I have developed throughout my career to make a positive impact on our states’ schools, teachers, and students.”
That broad experience allows her to see many different areas of the educational experience, from developing curriculum to developing future faculty members and teachers.
“I spent all of my professional career in professional education, teacher education,” Gubbels said. “(I was) preparing people to become teachers, working as an assessment and teaching/learning director at a college doing faculty development (and) developing curriculum.”
She said she understands that COVID-19 will have a longstanding impact on schools in Nebraska that will go on even after students have returned to their classrooms. Whether that’s a continued use of distance learning or a greater reliance on technology even after a vaccine is developed, Gubbels said she is hoping that schools take the time to continue to maintain a level of education even with the student body sitting at home.
In terms of communicating with her potential constituents during this time, Gubbels said she is looking forward to when the Directed Health Measures across the state are lifted to a point where she can meet with people and speak with them about the issues that matter to them.
“(I want to) share my perspective on education, answer questions that people have about how they view education, and really helping people understand that I’m very passionate about education,” Gubbels said. “I think it’s just trying to connect with citizens as much as possible.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net. Zach Roth contributed to this report.
