Goos, Gubbels competing for state school board

She brings several years of experience on the Norfolk board, not to mention 40 years as a parent and taxpayer in that district. She said she feels that her experience on the board and as a mentor for teachers makes her a unique candidate for the state board.

"I am passionate about education. I believe quality education is one of the most important resources we can give children, youth, and adults. I am proud to live in Nebraska because we have some of the best education systems in the country," Gubbels said. "Serving on the Nebraska State School Board would afford me the opportunity to provide strong educational leadership and use the expertise I have developed throughout my career to make a positive impact on our states’ schools, teachers, and students.”

That broad experience allows her to see many different areas of the educational experience, from developing curriculum to developing future faculty members and teachers.

“I spent all of my professional career in professional education, teacher education,” Gubbels said. “(I was) preparing people to become teachers, working as an assessment and teaching/learning director at a college doing faculty development (and) developing curriculum.”