Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards and commissions

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following area appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Commission for the Protection of Children: Michelle L. Padilla, Fremont.
Nebraska Children’s Commission: Ronald Giesselmann, Fremont.
Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Stacy Bliss, Fremont.
Advisory Council to the Office of Violence Prevention: Bruce Ferrell, Wahoo.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.