editor's pick top story

Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards and commissions

  • Updated
  • 0
Capitol Teaser 2021

The Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following area appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Commission for the Protection of Children: Michelle L. Padilla, Fremont.

Nebraska Children’s Commission: Ronald Giesselmann, Fremont.

Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Stacy Bliss, Fremont.

Advisory Council to the Office of Violence Prevention: Bruce Ferrell, Wahoo.

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

