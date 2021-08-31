Gov. Ricketts appoints area residents to serve on committees

Governor Pete Ricketts on Tuesday announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions
Support Local Journalism
Robert C. Hall of Wahoo has been appointed to the Environmental Quality Council while Michael Aerni of Fremont was appointed to the Foster Care Advisory Committee.
The appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.