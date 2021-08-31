 Skip to main content
Gov. Ricketts appoints area residents to serve on committees
Gov. Ricketts appoints area residents to serve on committees

  • Updated
Nebraska State Capitol

Governor Pete Ricketts on Tuesday announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions

Robert C. Hall of Wahoo has been appointed to the Environmental Quality Council while Michael Aerni of Fremont was appointed to the Foster Care Advisory Committee.

The appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation.

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

