Gov. Ricketts pushes against Biden's 30-by-30 conservation proposal Wahoo town hall

“President Biden has recognized and honored the leadership role that farmers, ranchers, forest owners, and fishers already play in the conservation of the nation’s lands, waters and wildlife, and has made clear that his administration will support voluntary stewardship efforts that are already underway across the country’s lands and waters,” the report stated. “This commitment includes a clear recognition that maintaining ranching in the West — on both public lands and private lands — is essential to maintaining the health of wildlife, the prosperity of local economies, and an important and proud way of life.”

Alan Meyer, a Saunders County resident who lives near Cedar Bluffs, spoke in favor of the initiative during the Monday town hall. He pointed specifically to the May preliminary report, noting that the plan is a goal rather than a mandate and that private property rights would be “honored and sustained.”

“I am really tired of opposition to proposals or programs primarily because they come from the other party,” he told Ricketts. “With that in mind, my suggestion is that you view this as an opportunity instead of a threat.”

Rather than focusing on what he described as a “fear mongering” campaign, Meyer implored Ricketts to use his time and energy to utilize the Legislature to ensure that the initiative benefits Nebraskans.