Governor candidate to speak at Tea Party meeting in Fremont

Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The invited speaker is Michael Connely, Republican candidate for governor. In addition to running for governor, Connely is working on petition drives to get various initiatives on the November 2022 ballot for a vote of the people.

One is to replace the Dept. of Education with The Office of Education, director appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate. To become more informed about Connely and the initiatives, go to michaelconnely.org.

There will be a question and answer time after Connely’s presentation.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

