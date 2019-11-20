A holiday effort to collect socks for military personnel and veterans had an unexpected benefit.
They helped Dodge County veterans impacted by spring flooding.
Last year, the Shoe Sensation, Inc., store in Fremont collected 540 pairs of socks through a program called, “Socks 4 Troops and Veterans.”
A box of those socks went to the Veterans Services Office at the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont.
“During March floods, we had some extra socks that were distributed to the flood victim veterans,” said Mark Schneck, veterans service officer.
Schneck estimates several dozen veterans in Dodge County received socks. He was able to give a couple of pairs of socks to each veteran.
Those socks helped tide the veterans over until a distribution center opened at Fremont City Auditorium.
“Socks 4 Troops had a residual benefit for the veterans who were flood victims,” Schneck said.
Schneck noted that if veterans had a bedroom or all their clothing in their basement when those items had to be laundered or discarded after floodwaters with sewage came through.
And while he was able to give vouchers for food or gas to veterans, he couldn’t give them one for clothing.
Kathleen Drews, manager of Fremont’s Shoe Sensation store, was pleased to learn that the socks helped veterans affected by the flood.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said. “It just gives one more reason to give — because you never know what could to happen.”