Homestead exemption application deadline is June 30
Homestead exemption application deadline is June 30

  • Updated
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The Dodge County Assessor reminds residents that the Nebraska Homestead Exemption Application (Form 458) and Income Statement must be filed with the Dodge County Assessor’s Office on or before June 30, 2021.

A homestead exemption provides property tax relief for qualified homeowners who meet income guidelines. Homestead exemption is available to: persons age 65 or older; certain disabled individuals; and certain disabled veterans and/or their widow(er)s.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Rose, rose.greitens@dodgecounty.ne.gov or 402-727-3915.

