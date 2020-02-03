Nebraska Homestead Exemption applications have been mailed to all 2019 applicants and new applicants having requested one.
Blank applications are now available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: https://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.
Homestead Exemption provides relief from property taxes by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of the residence. In Nebraska, a Homestead Exemption is available to the following groups of persons (some categories are subject to household income limitations):
* Persons 65 or over as of Jan. 1, 2020; or
You have free articles remaining.
* Qualified disabled individuals (this does not mean SS disability); or
* Qualified disabled veterans and their widow(er)s
If you have questions, call the Dodge County Assessor’s Office at 402-727-3915. The filing deadline for all 2020 Homestead Exemption applications is June 30, 2020.