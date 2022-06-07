Homestead Exemption applications must be filed by June 30

The Nebraska Homestead Exemption Application (Form 458) and Income Statement must be filed with the Dodge County Assessor’s Office on or before June 30, 2022.
A homestead exemption provides property tax relief for qualified homeowners who meet income guidelines. Homestead exemption is available to: 1) persons age 65 or older; 2) certain disabled individuals; and 3) certain disabled veterans and/or their widow(er).
Contact Rose at the Dodge County Assessor’s Office with any questions or concerns: rose.greitens@dodgecounty.ne.gov or 402-727-3915.