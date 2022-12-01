Jurisdiction over old U.S. Highway 77 to shift to city control

The City of Fremont has agreed to take over jurisdictional control of a more than 3-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 77 inside city limits from the State of Nebraska as part of the ongoing Fremont Southeast Beltway Project.

The beltway project, expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023, will connect U.S. Highway 77 south of Fremont to U.S. Highway 275, diverting traffic around the city instead of through the middle on Broad Street.

On Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Fremont City Council unanimously voted to accept an agreement with the State of Nebraska which would shift the jurisdiction of the 3.4-mile segment of U.S. Highway 77 from the intersection of the highway and Cloverly Road to the intersection of the highway with Judy Avenue and Judy Drive north of 23rd Street.

Justin Zetterman, the assistant public works director for the city, explained the hand-over of control agreement to council members during the meeting, saying that the city having jurisdiction means any design changes, improvements or restrictions on traffic would now be under the authority of the city, not the state.

“Once the beltway is completed, Broad Street will not be considered a highway anymore,” Zetterman told council members. “The city would get full control of the old Highway 77.”

The 3.4-mile segment is in need of a variety of repairs, Zetterman added, including resurfacing projects and repairs to the north viaduct over railroad tracks owned by BNSF, possible new turn lanes and traffic signals. To fund these projects, the state – he noted – will pay the city roughly $3.4 million.

Ward 4 Council Member Brad Yerger, in his final meeting after losing his bid for re-election, questioned City Administrator Jody Sanders on why only $1.5 million had been allotted by city officials in the next budget cycle for repairs to the 3.4-mile segment, noting that the state would reimburse the city after work was completed.

Sanders quickly replied that the work was being split between the upcoming fiscal year budget and the one after that, and the city planned to allot the remaining $1.9 million needed for the repairs in next year’s fiscal budget planning.

Ward 2 City Council Member Dev Sookram told Zetterman and others that he’d received requests from his constituents to reduce or eliminate heavy truck and semi-tractor trailer traffic on Broad Street.

On Wednesday, in a telephone interview, he told the Fremont Tribune he’s received “at least several calls and emails” about the issue, which he believes is important as the Broad Street corridor becomes home to more residential development.

“(The feedback) was more about the truck traffic. People want to reduce or eliminate truck traffic, mainly eliminate it,” Sookram said of the complaints. “We will be having the West 19th Street walking trail that goes across Broad Street, too. I am assuming there will be a (new) crosswalk there. It is characteristic of the area turning more into residential.”

Sookram also said he and other city officials are happy to finally have jurisdictional control over the 3.4 mile stretch of former highway.

“This is a good development,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of infrastructure changes in Fremont over the next few years. This stuff has been on the planning table for a long time, and is now starting to happen.”

During his presentation on Tuesday, Zetterman noted that the state technically retains ownership of the actual ground below Broad Street due to the fact that federal funds were utilized in past decades for construction, repairs and improvements. He said that is a very minor caveat in the agreement which will likely not affect future plans by the city.

Zetterman also said the state will still control the segment of Broad Street to the north of 23rd Street past the intersection with Judy Avenue to the east and Judy Drive to the west, and will be the controlling authority when it comes to adding in possible new intersections, traffic signals, changes to speed limits and potential new driveway entrances for future businesses or developments from there north.