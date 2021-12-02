Keene Memorial Library expansion project reaches milestone with funding

Keene Memorial Library’s $9.4 million expansion project has reached more than three-fourths of its funding goal, Director Laura England-Biggs told the Fremont City Council Tuesday.

“There’s been an amazing job done from the fundraising side,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “It’s a lot to raise.”

The council heard from England-Biggs and members of Tetrad Property Group, an Omaha-based real estate agency that has worked with the library on planning the project, at a special meeting.

“We’re super excited about the project,” said Cassie Paben, director of business development at Tetrad. “I would say in the last six months in particular, we’ve made tremendous headway not just with fundraising, but as we continue to progress with design.”

The project will renovate the current library’s building and add a new portion that will include new technology for a computer lab, meeting spaces and improved parking.

As of Nov. 19, England-Biggs said the project had raised $7,125,420.80, not including a $10,000 donation that was made Monday.

“We’re 76% toward our goal, and the fundraising continues,” she said.

Around $3.39 million included funding from the city, various trusts and a $2 million bond voted on by the public in 2018. The project’s various grants have provided an additional $1.74 million.

“We have an anonymous foundation for $750,000 — that was very, very exciting to get that phone call — all the way down to a $2,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation, just as exciting,” England-Biggs said. “Money toward the project is always welcome.”

Individuals contributed approximately $1.25 million to the project, England-Biggs said. Businesses also provided funding, with the largest donation being $500,000 from WholeStone Farms, which secured naming rights for the computer lab.

Additionally, $100,000 was raised by a reading challenge by Great Plains Communication, Kubat HealthCare and Gene Steffy Chrysler. Banks like FNBO, First State Bank and Trust and Pinnacle Bank have also provided commitments.

“We have quite a lot of support from the community,” England-Biggs said.

Moving forward, England-Biggs said she was continuing to look for more grants with Linda McClain, member of the library board and steering committee.

“I’ve got a list of five or six more foundations to look at in the new year, so we have every confidence that we will make it there,” she said.

Paben spoke about the contractor selection process, which ultimately resulted in MCL Construction’s recommendation. The council unanimously approved a contract with the company later in the evening.

About a year ago, Paben said Tetrad met with library staff to focus on the goals of the project and how to get there, as COVID-19 impacted supply chain materials.

“So navigating those, how can we collaborate the best with the industry to make sure that ultimately the product that is delivered here is the best product that you as a city are getting for your dollar?” Paben said.

The goals fell into three buckets: time and scheduling, resources and financing.

“So with that, we started to look at what made the most sense to deliver this project in the most efficient and cost-effective manner for everybody,” Paben said.

Moving forward with the project, Paben said the library had two options: construction manager at risk (CMAR) and design-bid-build (DBB).

With CMAR, Paben said the project’s team is formed early with much input from the general contractor and the architect, which is Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture.

Paben said the method is more common with fundraising projects and will help protect the city more.

“One of the bigger things with this model is it actually helps transfer some of the risk from you, the owner, to the general contractor,” she said. “And when I say that, it’s transferring the risk of the cost.”

Comparatively, DBB is a more traditional method used by most forms of government and private companies that puts 100% of the risk on the owner.

“After sitting down and walking through what this looked like with city staff, we made the decision that it was best, given the project type, given all of the information that we had, given where we were at, knowing fundraising was a critical component, to go with the construction manager at risk process for the general contractor,” Paben said.

With a CMAR model being used on the project, Project Manager Alex Henry of Tetrad said multiple firms were contacted, with seven submitting requests for proposal (RFP) in March.

“We’re not really looking at a full-on bid, we’re looking more as a team,” he said. “We see this as a value add, to come on board with the architects to really work together to make sure that the city is getting the best dollar for their project.”

Henry said Tetrad looked at each of the RFP’s project teams and their experience in terms of history and relevant projects.

“We don’t want to have someone that’s used to building metal buildings; that’s not relevant to this project,” he said. “So we look for that.”

Additionally, the firms send over their fee projection for areas such as winter conditions and fencing.

After reviewing the options with the team and city, Tetrad said three firms were recommended in March. The next month, he said the project was put on hold due to the uncertainty of market conditions.

In early September, the project resumed and Tetrad requested new RFPs from the three firms, with two submitting. Henry said MCL Construction was the chosen firm, as they had no upfront fees and would put the most effort into the project.

“We felt they were a good partner, and they have a really vast experience within schools and libraries,” he said. “Of all the schools that they really did, a lot of them included a library that was of good size.”

Henry also said MCL’s workload was also the best-suited for the library project.

“We don’t want a firm that has too much work going on. We want them to really be interested in this project, and we could tell from their fees and overall team that they were interested in this project,” he said. “So we felt MCL was the best recommendation.”

With MCL now on board, Henry said the firm can finalize design development and construction documents.

“They can give us a live, up-to-date budget of where we’re at before we get done with the documents,” he said. “So this will be very helpful in this process.”

Henry said he estimated groundbreaking to take place in April to June 2022, with a completion date of July to December 2023.

At the city council’s regular meeting, it also unanimously approved a contract amendment with Tetrad for project management fees in phase two of the project.

“We’re moving into phase two of our agreement with them, which changes the payment structure and some of the duties that they’ll be performing,” England-Biggs said.

McClain spoke to the council during discussion of the item and said the project had a good team in place over the course of the last 3 1/2 years.

“We’ve had a lot of hurdles to get over and the fact that we can be here tonight and say we’ve committed the funding up to 76% is quite encouraging,” she said. “We know we’re going to get the rest of the way.”

McClain also said the new additions to the library will help a wide range of people, from children who need access to technology and programming to seniors who need resources and books.

“It’s going to be a great project,” she said. “This is going to be a new chapter for Keene Memorial Library that’s going to serve the residents of Fremont for the next 50 years.”

Additionally, McClain thanked Tetrad for their work on the project with the library.

“Tetrad is really an important partner for us, and we’re looking forward also to working with MCL, so thank you again for your support this evening,” she said.

Spellerberg said it was “fantastic” to see where the project is currently and the excitement from all parties to start work next spring.

“And I just want to say thank you for all of the efforts that were done in the fundraising part,” he said, “because that was where the rubber meets the road in regard to this project.”

